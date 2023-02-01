Soft Alliance partners Unicaf to award scholarships to members

Unicaf and Soft Alliance and Resources Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to award all Soft Alliance members with an 80% Unicaf scholarship to study for an internationally recognised Bachelor’s, Master’s or Doctoral degree at one of Unicaf’s partner universities as well as develop marketing activities and expand relationships between both organisations.

Soft Alliance is a highly-driven organisation motivated to help businesses run efficient processes and deliver services effectively. For over sixteen years, they have delivered high-end IT services to many organisations.

Through their diverse experience and expertise, they have led the largest ERP system implementation in both private and public sectors in West Africa and have implemented over 80% of the successful ERP implementations in Nigeria.

Through Unicaf’s state-of-the-art Virtual Learning Environment (VLE), employees of Soft Alliance would have access to affordable and flexible online higher education through its internationally accredited partner universities; Liverpool John Moores University, the University of Suffolk and the University of East London in the UK, the University of California, Riverside Extension in the USA and multi-campus Unicaf University in Africa.

Unicaf, with its headquarters in Europe is the leading online higher education platform with students from 158 countries. Unicaf addresses an underserved part of the Higher Education market through an affordable and flexible learning model. More than $100 million worth of scholarships have already been offered, thus enabling thousands of students to transform their lives positively.