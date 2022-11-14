Set Up Your Smart Home with Servostore

Life can get pretty busy majority of the time. Having a smart home technology which controls a system of devices can help cut down on the smaller stresses that get compounded on us everyday. Having a true smart home should guarantee you better comfort and convenience, makes you feel safer, and stimulates the feelings of enjoyment.

Smart home automation devices are quickly becoming an integral part of homes today, thanks to advancing technology and widespread adoption from homeowners. With the aim to make lives easier, more secure and better utility, it is no wonder why so many homeowners are quickly integrating smart home features and devices.

Smart home automation devices connect appliances, phones, and gadgets to a central hub, enabling you to control those devices in secure and convenient ways. Command groups of lights to turn on or off when you open the front door, receive alerts when a leak springs, or switch on your AC, TV and control your motor curtain from your phone or gadget. Smart home automation devices make your home more comfortable, more convenient, and more secure than ever.

Our catalogue of products includes everything ranging from home automation IR controllers, smart switches, Smart station, lighting and appliance controls, automatic curtains, thermostat controls, automatic door and gate opener systems, smart door locks, garage remote controller, and so on.

Smart Home Automation Accessories: These products are designed to provide comfort and ease when you need a task done at home. These products or devices contribute to the optimal performance of smart home devices available in your homes. Professionals can easily replace these home automation accessories whenever the need arises. Smart home Accessories you will find at Servostore includes:

Lifesmart Smart home control panel

Lifesmart Nature pro control panel

Lifesmart Smart home IR controller

Lifesmart Nature 2-way Switches

Lifesmart DEFED Motion sensor

Lifesmart Smart Stations

Lifesmart Nature mini IR

Lifesmart Gas sensors

Lifesmart Water leakage sensor

Lifesmart Window/Door Sensor

Lifesmart Universal Mini Controller

Lifesmart Curtain motor controller

Lifesmat Smoke detector, and so many others.

Smart Door Locks: Smart Door Locks allow numerous ways to lock or unlock a home using Fingerprint, Passcode, mechanical key, and RFID cards. Owners decide who they grant permanent access to and who they grant temporary access to. Some smart door locks can keep up to 100 fingerprints (50 users). Smart locks are extremely difficult to breach and the passcode is nearly hard to figure out. Smart Lock products from Servostore ensure you enjoy maximum comfort and makes you feel rest assured that you’re safe and secured.

Smart Door Locks you would find at Servostore include:

Pulmos-2248 Fingerprint Smart Door Lock

Pulmos PLS-LH02 Fingerprint smart door lock

Pulmos PLS-K18 Fingerprint smart door lock

Pulmos PLS-K17 Fingerprint smart door lock

Pulmos PLS-DF03High Fingerprint smart door lock

Pulmos X5 Smart Door Lock with Wifi

Hotel Door Locks: Choosing the best hotel door locks is considered a good investment for hotel owners/managers in the hotel industry as this provides a better guest experience when you choose the right one for your property. The smart Hotel Door Locks are the most contemporary and present-day product, being asked for worldwide since it caters to all the necessities of an individual as a guest in a hotel.

The system is cost-effective and easy to install as it does not require wiring. Through Bitwards’ access management system, it is possible to determine who has the right to access a specific door and when it happened. Access rights can be given to infinite users from the same platform to an endless number of locations.

Wondering how to choose the best hotel door locks with an overwhelming number of different locks in the market, making the right choice for your hotel can be a challenge. To help, we’ve picked some of our favorite super-connected, super-secure, electronic door safety locks.

Pulmos PLS-9200 Smart Hotel door lock

Pulmos PLS-505 Smart Hotel door lock

Pulmos PLS-300B Keyless Hotel door lock

Pulmos PLS-1000 keyless hotel door lock

Pulmos PLS-013 Smart Hotel door lock

Access Control Accessories: Manage access of individuals and personnel into your homes and properties with top of the line products from Servostore. These products guarantee you full autonomy of who is allowed into your facilities or properties and who is not. They also ensure the security of your properties by denying unauthorized access in the case of potential theft or trespassing. Top of the line products that restricts access from Servostore include:

Hikivision Face Recognition terminal

Hikivision Standalone Access control terminal

Hikivision Fingerprint access control terminal

Hikivision Card enrollment station, and so on.

HikvisionBiometric access control device

Hikvision Turnstile and barrier access

Hikvision Time attendance and access control devices

Hikvision Walk-through metal detector and many others

Solar/Inverter Accessories: These products can be used as the main source of electricity to power your smart home, or a backup source. With solar and inverter accessories from Servostore, you get to enjoy uninterrupted power supply as you unlock the full potential of your smart homes. Products we have under this category include:

Inverters

Tubular Batteries

Solar panels

MPPT Charge Controller

CCTV Cameras: surveillance security is one of the most important products that help improve the security of your properties. It is a significant part of a functional monitoring system that ensures owners can view their homes remotely on happenings within their home. There Is no smart home without surveillance remote view security,.Top CCTV products and accessories you will find on Servostore includes:

Hikivision Fixed dome camera

Hikivision Mini bullet camera

Hikivision done turret camera

Hikivision Acusense camera

Hikivision Exir done camera

Hikivision Audio Bullet Camera and so on

Media: What is a smart home without a means for entertainment? That would be so boring. After a long day of work and handling so much stressful situations, good music or movies is one way to decompress. To enjoy these features, you need smart products that help you enjoy your preferred genre of songs or movies without you making any effort. Media products from Servostore ensure you enjoy maximum comfort while you get entertained. Smart media products that will ensure you enjoy a good time at home include:

Smart home coaxial ceiling speaker

Smart home Bluetooth ceiling speaker

Smart Wi-Fi streaming amplifiers

Network music player amplifier

Bluetooth amplifiers for speakers, and many others.

Networking: To keep your smart home running smoothly and as seamless as it can be, you need a network of cables and wires that will keep your smart products and devices connected. At Servostore, we’ve got everything you need to run your smart home without any hassles. Products we offer under this category includes:

Hikivision Coaxial cable with power

305m RG59 Coaxial cable with power

Hikivision DS-1LN6-UE-W Cat6 UTP cable

