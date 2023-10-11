Senator Remi Okunrinboye celebrates 70th birthday: A remarkable milestone of accomplishments and philanthropy

Senator Remi Okunrinboye, an esteemed figure known for his exceptional administrative skills, professionalism as an accountant, and unwavering philanthropic efforts, is celebrating his 70th birthday.

On this momentous occasion, Senator Okunrinboye’s children, grandchildren, and the staff of JOFEC LTD, ADEDEWE GROUP OF SCHOOLS, and DK INDUSTRIES extend their warmest wishes for a happy birthday. They pray for God’s blessings, increased knowledge, wealth, and good health for the distinguished Senator.

Senator Remi Okunrinboye has been an exemplary figure, demonstrating exceptional leadership as an elder statesman, an astute administrator, and a professional accountant. Throughout his career, he has made significant contributions to the community, leaving an indelible mark as a philanthropist.

His commitment to the betterment of society can be seen through his countless charitable endeavors, addressing various social issues and uplifting the lives of countless individuals. Senator Okunrinboye’s philanthropic efforts have garnered admiration and respect from all who have had the privilege of witnessing his unwavering dedication to making a positive impact in the world.

As Senator Remi Okunrinboye celebrates this remarkable milestone, his family, employees, and associates join together in expressing their utmost gratitude for his outstanding achievements and contributions to his community and the nation as a whole.

