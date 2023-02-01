Self-awareness panacea for Success-London Business School alumnus

Paul Griffith, London Business School trained Professor.

London Business School alumnus Paul Griffith, the world’s first professor of management to lead a team to launch a rocket, will share insights into why leaders should be more self-aware in the present uncertain times at the forthcoming capacity development programme of TEXEM UK.

Please tell us what role you will play in the TEXEM, UK February 2023 programme, ‘Self-awareness for better management of change in uncertain times, ‘ impacting the present-day leader.

In this TEXEM, UK’s programme, I will be exploring the topic of ‘translating strategy into action’. One of the critical challenges for any organisation is effectively executing its strategy research over the last 20 years has consistently shown that 70% of strategies fail to deliver the intended outcomes they were conceived to deliver. If organisations can address this issue, then they will significantly impact their performance.

Do you consider this programme pertinent to the needs of Leaders?

Understanding oneself is a crucial insight that successful leaders possess. Leadership is the ability to have people follow you. First, you need to know yourself before you can expect people to follow you. Knowing your strengths and areas of development is a key part of maturing as a leader, and it helps leaders to recognise these traits in others to build successful organisations. Ultimately, this TEXEM UK programme will offer fresh insights and help leaders challenge assumptions to win.

What benefits do executives stand to gain from participating in this programme?

This TEXEM, UK programme gives executives the opportunity to develop their self-awareness through a range of concepts, tools and experiential sessions in a supportive environment. As a result, executives will gain insights into their talents and how to leverage them for their organisation’s benefit and to ‘turbo charge’ their careers. Importantly, this programme will leverage TEXEM, UK’s tested and proven methodology that has helped over 4000 executives globally to win.

How would you recommend TEXEM’s forthcoming programme titled ‘Self-awareness for better management of change in uncertain times’, which holds between February 11 to March 4 2023, to the leader in these challenging times?

I recommend this TEXEM, UK programme to any executive who aspires to lead a team, business function or organisation. Participants will learn and network and organisations will optimise their performance and win.

How successful can a leader be without Self-awareness?

Without understanding yourself, leading others successfully is impossible- either in direct line management roles or when leading across multiple business areas where you may not have line management responsibility to achieve results. Self-awareness gives us clarity about our purpose and goals and how we can bring others on the journey to deliver impact for our organisation.

Why is Self-awareness needed at the management level?

We need to be aware of our reactions to situations so that we are able to empathise and engage with others around us effectively, and that is why this TEXEM, UK’s programme is relevant and necessary for all organisations.

Many change initiatives fail; how could self-management help make change- management succeed?

Change is ever present in organisations; we are operating in an environment of incredible pace, and things will never be this slow again. In most cases, people do not like change in organisations as they often associate it with 'loss' of power, influence, status and role. Helping colleagues through the change process requires leadership. Often times change is ambiguous and uncertain, so by having self-awareness, leaders can confidently provide direction and support to their people when they need it most. We will cover this during this forthcoming TEXEM, UK programme.

As a professor who has also worked in leadership positions in critical and diverse industries, why is self-awareness important to organisations?

A leader needs to create the best environment for their people to flourish. Understanding one's strengths and response to challenging situations helps us engage with our people to ensure we can support them as individuals and deliver exceptional results. The other faculties (Ambassador Charles Crawford, Professor Randall Peterson of London Business School, Oxford alumnus Prof Paul Griffith) and I will share insights from our experience on this programme.

What is the format of the programme?

The TEXEM, UK Self-awareness for Better Management of Change in Uncertain Times programme is a combination of self-paced study and live sessions. Participants will study for an average of one hour every day between February 11 to March 4, and there will be live sessions every Saturday for four weeks. The experience has been gamified such that participants will get points ranked on a league table for every article read, video watched, and comment made. The top 5 on the league table will be recognised each weekend when we have the live sessions via zoom, during which different faculty will deliver. For example, each live session on Saturday will have Professor Randal Peterson of London Business School, Professor Paul Griffith, the world's first Professor of Management to lead a team to launch a rocket, and I deliver.