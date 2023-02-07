Self-awareness, panacea for organisational success – Professor Paul Griffith

Professor Paul Griffith, World’s first professor of Management to lead a team to launch a rocket to space.

Abuja, Feb. 2023 (NAN): Paul Griffith, a London Business School-trained professor, has asserted that self-awareness is a compulsory management requirement for an organisation to succeed.

Griffith, who spoke in an interview session on the website of TEXEM UK (www.texem.co.uk), announced that he would be a faculty member at the TEXEM virtual session on “Self-awareness for Better Management of Change in Uncertain Times” from February 11 to March 4.

The faculty, the world’s first professor of management to lead a team to launch a rocket, will share insights into why leaders should be more self-aware in the present uncertain times; at the capacity development programme.

Griffith also elaborated more on his role during the coming programme.

I will explore the topic of “translating strategy into action.”

“One of the critical challenges for any organisation is effectively executing its strategy.” Over the last 20 years, research has consistently shown that 70 per cent of strategies fail to deliver the intended outcomes they were conceived to deliver.

“If organisations can address this issue, then they will significantly impact their performance,” he said.

Griffith said self-awareness is essential for organisations because a leader needs to create the best environment for their people to flourish.

He said that understanding one’s strengths and response to challenging situations helps one engage with people to ensure they can be supported as individuals to deliver exceptional results.

Griffith said the programme is pertinent to the needs of leaders all over the world

because understanding oneself is a crucial insight that successful leaders possess.

“Leadership is the ability to have people follow you.” But first, you need to know yourself before expecting people to follow you.

“Knowing your strengths and areas for development is a key part of maturing as a leader, and it helps leaders to recognise these traits in others to build successful organisations,” he said.

Further, he said, we need to be aware of our reactions to situations so that we are able to empathise and engage with others around us more effectively, and that is why this TEXEM UK programme, is relevant and necessary for all organisations.

According to Griffith,

The programme will leverage TEXEM UK’s tested and proven methodology that has helped over 4,000 executives win globally.

He spoke further on the benefits executives gain from participating in the programme.

“This TEXEM UK programme allows executives to develop their self-awareness through a range of concepts, tools, and experiential sessions in a supportive environment.”

“As a result, executives will gain insights into their talents and how to leverage them for their organisation’s benefit and “turbocharge” their careers,” Griffith said.

Another faculty member expected at the programme, Prof. Roger Delves, an Oxford alumnus, also shared insights into how leaders could win through better self-awareness.

Delves said there was no doubt that people presently live in times of enormous change.

“We are not the first to do so, but nevertheless, change and accompanying uncertainty are here and show no signs of departing.”

“Therefore, leaders need to be self-aware to lead with clarity and purpose.”

According to Delves, “Self-awareness is understanding what is important about me—my values, purpose, needs, strengths, weaknesses, and so on.” The more self-aware I am, the more confident I am, the more sure-footed I am around decision-making, and the more likely I am to be able to tell others what I stand for, offering them expectations of behaviour around concepts like personal integrity, for example, which are very important to followers or team members, If you want them to follow you.

“Leaders who lack this awareness will find that change and uncertainty are hard to lead through, and their followers will find such leaders unequal to the task,” he said.

Delves said the TEXEM UK programme is a rare opportunity for leaders and managers to immerse themselves in learning how to be better at what they do.

Delves also said that “an essential programme like this, packed with proven ways to do things better, ways to approach things better, ways to think about things better, and ways to resolve things better, is exactly what all managers need to take that step up to the next performance level.”

He said participants would be guided by robust models that have repeatedly proven their efficiency and effectiveness in businesses worldwide.

He explained that “the TEXEM, UK Self-awareness for Better Management of Change in Uncertain Times programme is a combination of self-paced study and live sessions. Participants will study for an average of one hour every day between February 11 and March 4, and there will be live sessions every Saturday for four weeks. The experience has been gamified such that participants will get points ranked on a league table for every article read, video watched, and comment made. The top 5 on the league table will be recognised each weekend when we have the live sessions via zoom, during which different faculty will deliver. For example, each live session on Saturday will have Professor Randal Peterson of London Business School, Oxford alumnus Professor Roger Delves and I deliver”. For more information, email exec@texem.co.uk or register at https://texem.co.uk/self-awareness-for-better-management-of-change-in-uncertain-times/

Ambassador Charles Crawford and Prof. Randall Peterson are two other faculties that would help deliver the live sessions of the programme.