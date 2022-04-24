Seesaw Protocol (SSW), Stellar (XLM), and Litecoin (LTC): The Cryptocurrencies to keep tabs on in 2022

Investing in a promising cryptocurrency is very important as it gives you the potential to make good money. Although the talk of cryptocurrency is popular, many people don’t know or are confused about the suitable crypto tokens to put their money on. In this article, we shall be introducing you to some of these currencies and why you should look out for them.

Currencies like Seesaw Protocol (SSW), Stellar (XLM), and Litecoin (LTC), are attracting the attention of potential investors. To help you better understand why we shall be looking at these cryptocurrencies one after the other.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW)

Seesaw Protocol’s (SSW) launch was preceded by a great presale, which partly ensured its future success and the success to come. With the coin’s initial valuation at $0.005 and its subsequent trading at $0.22 from January to the end of the year’s first quarter, its presale had garnered much attention. Currently, the coin is trading at $0.38.

Since its inception, SSW has already been listed on Coingecko and Coinmarketcap. It has risen in value by a couple of notches and has rewarded early pool stakers, i.e., investors, with a few more cents. One of its many primary objectives is to help out with the transfer of tokens across different blockchain networks like the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polygon (MATIC), and the Ethereum (ETH), which gives users the freedom to conduct transactions between cross-linked chains at will.

There are many presumptions and predictions of how good Seesaw Protocol (SSW) can perform now and in the future. Although nothing is certain for sure, there’s an immense bias that this coin might not just be a breakout one-season wonder but might go on to establish itself as a domineering giant in the crypto sphere.

Litecoin (LTC)

While many people are drawn to the more well-known cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum, the crypto world occasionally overlooks the “lower” cap coins. One of these is Litecoin. In view of the fact that it hasn’t been involved in scandals, disputes, or other activities that provide exposure, Litecoin hasn’t made the headlines. However, Litecoin has a large community and is one of the oldest cryptocurrencies. Ranking 21st on the Coinmarketcap list with a price of 113..5 USD and a current market cap of $7,778,256,939.83, Litecoin is one cryptocurrency to look out for this year.

Stellar (XLM)

As an open-source network, Stellar (XLM) has been built to handle the exchange of fiat cash and cryptocurrencies across national boundaries. Its seamless blockchain technology aims to simplify, speed up, and reduce the cost of international payments.

Since May 2021, when XLM appeared to be on the verge of a new all-time high, it has steadily declined. A year ago, it touched a high of $0.93. XLM is expected to breach this barrier in 2022; according to many crypto specialists, this will result from its utility.

Conclusion

The year started slowly and far off from the expectations that the crypto community has had for the market’s movements, but there seem to be signs of balance over the horizon, and subsequently, the next leg up might be upon us.

Although the numbers look good, as with Seesaw Protocol, for example, there’s still quite the journey to embark on, and taking your eyes off the perks of the journey and setting your gaze on the promised destination will give you the discipline to stay unfazed when the volatility strikes and rocks your boat.

There are so many new releases on the market, but these crypto tokens, Stellar (XLM), Litecoin (LTC), and the one which is to come, Seesaw Protocol (SSW), are all worth keeping tabs on.

