SeamlessHR and Special Olympics’ Codeable Initiative celebrates completion of first cohort

Codeable provided training in tech disciplines and related skills to 26 young people, including those with intellectual disabilities.

SeamlessHR and Special Olympics Nigeria hosted an event yesterday to celebrate twenty-six participants who participated in the training on software development, product management, and other tech-related skills via the Codeable initiative. Set up to train young persons, including those with intellectual disabilities, Codeable equips participants with the knowledge and skills required in today’s technology-driven society and prepares them for the workplace.

The initiative has been repeatedly cheered as a remarkable impact project to drive an inclusive society. It was, for example, named one of three finalists in the Changing Lives category of the 2022 Africa Tech Festival Awards.

The first cohort comprises young people between the ages of 13 and 30 trained in soft skills, product management, quality assurance and software engineering over three months. Over the next three to six months, two participants will join SeamlessHR as interns, gaining further practical experience with the skills they have learnt.

Fumnanya Okeleke-Kooper, an instructor in the programme and a Product Owner at SeamlessHR stated, “I had a fantastic experience teaching participants in the Codeable initiative about product management. I was privileged to teach them the basics of product management, product thinking, roadmaps and product growth. Working with them taught me a lot on the importance of teaching, sharing knowledge and providing the foundations for the kids. I am glad I was able to apply myself and be a part of such a special project. I look forward to more opportunities like this in the future.”

Some participants have already expressed an interest in kicking off tech careers. Victoria Oderinde, one of the participants, said, “My expectations for joining SeamlessForGood-Codeab/e have been met and surpassed. I’m glad to have registered for this initiative. I’m gradually growing on the journey to becoming a #SeamlessCodeab/e woman developer.”

“I gained a lot. Codeable has made me confident, and the positive mindset helped me greatly,” another participant, Samuel Dada, commented.

Codeable aims to train at least one hundred and fifty young people over the next three years.

“No business exists independent of their host community, and we consider it an important duty to give back to that community. We’re grateful for the opportunity to do this through Codeable,” stated SeamlessHR’s CEO, Dr. Emmanuel Okeleji. “It helps us to create a more inclusive society, and we’re looking forward to expanding the initiative to deliver even more impact.”

About Special Olympics

Special Olympics Nigeria is part of a worldwide movement (Special Olympics International) that is aimed at changing the misconceptions individuals have about people with intellectual disabilities. Our mission is to provide various sports training and athletic competitions in a variety of Olympic – type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities thus providing a platform where their abilities are celebrated in society.

About SeamlessHR

SeamlessHR.com is an end-to-end HR and Payroll technology company focused on helping businesses in emerging markets become more productive and successful by deploying well-designed, world-class technology solutions. The enterprise-grade solution caters to various companies, from SMEs with fewer than 100 employees to large enterprises with over 10,000 employees.

SeamlessForGood is its CSR unit.