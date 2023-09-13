  • Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Rhapathon with Pastor Chris, begins today, 5pm GMT+1

September 13, 2023

President of Loveworld and author of Rhapsody of Realities, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is set to commence a 5-day event tagged ‘Rhapathon’ from today till Sunday, 17th September.

The event is expected to showcase the global impact of the popular and widely distributed daily devotional, Rhapsody of Realities in world evangelism since it attained 7,858 translations.

Furthermore, it is noteworthy that Rhapsody of Realities is available in all languages known to man and thus a viable tool for global evangelism.

According to a post on the official Instagram handle of the daily devotional, “The ministry of Pastor Chris has been the pivotal source of life-transforming experiences for billions around the world over the past 40 years, and RHAPATHON which begins this week, 13th to 17th September is no different”.

It further explained that people could attend from their homes through this link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CxH6clko9c_/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== from 5 pm today.

A major feature of this program is dedicated sessions of prayers for families and finances.
