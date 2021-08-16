reselr.com, a one of a kind Social Commerce platform, debuts in Nigeria

The business of buying and selling online is about to get more interesting. Introducing the new reselr.com, an online reselling platform that helps anyone in the business of selling to sell more and earn more.

Founded by Onyeka Orji and Jite Ovueraye, reselr.com is a reselling online platform that helps businesses of all kinds to sell out their products or booking services through social commerce, while enabling an environment for individuals to earn money.

reselr.com also caters to publishers, who after signing up can start earning money on their websites or blogs.

According to the team behind this amazing platform, their mission is to re-imagine buying and selling in ways that build a more connected and interactive world in the post-COVID era.

“Following the global pandemic, businesses have been seeking for means to bounce back. The widespread of unemployment has also got people constantly looking for ways to make money, whether as a main-hustle or as a side-hustle,” said Orji.

“reselr.com has been built in such a way that it helps businesses sell more by connecting their products and, or, bookings to people who are willing to resell those products or bookings to their individual contacts and followers to earn profits. Our Resellers can set their own profits on each item, and their customers can place orders on the Resellers’ web stores.”

Ovueraye added: “One interesting thing that we have just built in on reselr.com is that all customers placing orders on Resellers’ web stores can choose to send the bill of their orders to their friends or family to pay for them, be it a product, a hotel room booking, a reservation, etc.

“For example, a customer can send an order to a friend, or split it amongst a few friends to contribute payments for his or her order.”

“There is currently no one doing this at the moment, and we are proud to be the pioneer of this incredible way to socially drive payments of goods and services online.”

Designed with a user-friendly interface, businesses can list their products or bookings, and become suppliers by visiting the website, reselr.com/become-a-supplier.

Individuals can also become resellers and earn money online by visiting the website, reselr.com and downloading the app.