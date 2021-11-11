Real Estate experts set to impart industry enthusiasts

Experts in Nigeria’s real estate industry will be giving tips to industry enthusiasts on how to predict the Nigerian property market and carry out due diligence before investing in the sector.

The experts coming under the auspices of the Property Developers Forum (PDF) will be presenting an opportunity for individuals to learn the tricks firsthand from some of the biggest Nigerian real estate mavens.

The event themed “Predicting the Property Market of The Future” will be happening in the Nigerian property market on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Victoria Island, Lagos.

Chudi Kalu, co-founder/ chairman, Middlechase Property Ltd said that the event will be very impactful as insights on the Nigerian property market will be provided by the experts.

He added that participants will be taught investment tips and what to look out for before investing in real estate.

Expected speakers include; Chudi Kalu, co-founder & chairman, Middlechase Property Ltd; Gbadewole Amos, CEO and founder of Crown Allied Homes; Olawale Ayilara, founder, LandWey; Nola Adetola, co-founder and CEO, Veritasi; and Pius Agida, CEO, Dradrock Real Estate Ltd among others.

Registration costs N150,000, and this closes on November 22, a day before the event. However, early bird costs N50,000 and the offer ends Friday, November 13, 2021.

Interested participants can register on https://instagram.com/coachchudi?utm_medium=copy_link and click link in bio for registration.