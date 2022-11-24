Raedial Holdings kicks off operations in Lagos

Raedial Holdings Limited, a holding company with subsidiaries in the agricultural, finance and hospitality sector has expanded its operations to Lagos. The company played host to industry stakeholders and clients at the office launch which took place on the 18th of November 2022 at the office at Lekki Phase 1.

Raedial Holdings consists of a group of companies that have been in existence for over a decade. Over the past five years, various subsidiaries of the group have been listed on FMDQ raising funds to the tune of billions. The holdings company has an employee base of over 600 staff, with farms in Benin and Port Harcourt totalling about 2000 hectares of land. Activities on the farm range from livestock farming to palm plantation farming, cultivating about 65,000 palm trees and generating over 45 tonnes of oil daily.

Speaking on the new development, the Managing Director of Raedial Holdings, Mr Uwadiale Agenmonmen, said that the company moved its head office to Lagos to expand the scope of its operations and to explore opportunities in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

He assured clients that the success exhibited over the years will be replicated in Lagos. “At Raedial Holdings, we are seeking to build a network of trusted services across different sectors. We have maintained a track record of excellence in our other businesses such as Raedial Farms, Raedial Foods, Raedial Energy and The Magnificent Multiservices. We are glad to host our clients and stakeholders at our office launch. Operations have already begun and we have also been selling properties in Lagos through The Magnificent.

Mrs Claris Agenmonmen, Deputy Managing Director of Raedial Holdings Limited, also shared her thoughts on the office opening, calling it a revolutionary step by Raedial Holdings.

She said, “It is exciting to expand our real estate operations to Lagos considering the sector’s contribution to Nigeria’s GDP and the fact that Raedial Holdings already has its footing in other sectors. I am particularly excited about bringing our real estate operations to Lagos. It is a revolutionary step in the sense that the Nigerian Real Estate market has its own peculiarities and challenges. Nonetheless, it is of utmost priority to us that we give our clients a seamless experience while navigating these hurdles. Relevant systems and structures are being put in place to ensure that we consistently deliver to our clients within the time frame promised. We will be launching our next development project, Raedial Paragon soon and assuredly, this will be the first of many profitable investments in Lagos with existing clients and prospects”.

Raedial Paragon is a real estate development project by The Magnificent strategically situated opposite the proposed Lekki International Airport. The estate promises exclusive features such as an excellent road network, good drainage system, beautiful landscape environment and 24/7 security among others. Find out more about The Magnificent here.