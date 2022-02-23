Public notice to all investors and potential investors

The attention of the Management of Redbrick Homes International Ltd, developers of Amen Estate phase 1, phase 2 and phase 3, has been drawn to

certain materials in circulation to the effect that Mr Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi is associated with Redbrick Homes International Ltd and its real estate projects.

For the avoidance of doubt, once upon a time, Mr Gbadamosi, a full time Politician, used to be a sleeping partner/shareholder without any financial

investment and one of the Directors of Redbrick Homes International Ltd, but he has since voluntarily transferred, for consideration, the entirety of his shares in Redbrick Homes Intl Ltd and has also resigned his directorship of its Board since July 1, 2021.

The Board composition, shareholding structure and share capital of Redbrick Homes International Ltd has accordingly changed completely. Folasade Balogun (formerly Folasade Gbadamosi) remains the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Redbrick Homes Intl Ltd, a position she has served in since the inception of the company and under her leadership, Redbrick Homes Intl Ltd has continued to deliver quality service to its customers uninterrupted.

Read also: ‘Why housing schemes crash in Nigeria’

These facts can easily be verified at the Corporate Affairs Commission. However, we are aware that Babatunde is challenging his own voluntary

resignation, that was signed in front of two of his counsel, two of our counsel and a notary public, on the grounds that he signed under duress.

Our Lawyers, Babalakin & Co are dealing with this. The Suit No is: FHC/L/CS/742/2021 at the Federal High Court, Lagos before Justice A.O Faji.

For over 12 years, Redbrick Homes International Ltd have been one of the leading and most reliable posh properties provider in Nigeria. Our dedication and commitment to our cause remain unwavering, and you all can be rest assured that your satisfaction and the safety of your properties and investments will never cease to be our topmost priority now and always. Our doors are open, and we also reassure you that acquiring lands and properties with us are not only completely safe and risk-free, it is also the choice thing to do.

We use this opportunity to express our sincere appreciation to all our customers and potential customers for standing by us over the years and wish to reassure them even more, that we would not compromise on our excellent service that they have become accustomed to. Thank you.

Folasade Balogun (formerly Folasade Gbadamosi)

Chairman/CEO

Redbrick Homes Intl Ltd