Power your future with a Master’s Degree in Public Health – Entirely online

In a post covid world, and with the rising global health crisis, there is a more global call for medical doctors and health professionals who understand and can manage public health. As such, a Master of Public Health (MPH) degree is one of the most sought-after programs in many countries. And for many looking to activate their relocation plans, this is one key must-have.

On Vigilearn and in partnership with Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), public health professionals like pharmacists and microbiologists can now earn a Masters degree in Public Health which can be a step closer to their future in global healthcare. This program covers topics on public health skills, knowledge, and principles necessary in the public health sector today, leadership skills required for health specializations, and enhancing populations’ health and wellbeing.

This Masters of Public Health (MPH) degree course is entirely online, (except for periodic examinations which students take offline) and focuses on the entire breadth of public health, which means health professionals interested in this course can keep working and studying without losing momentum. This Master in Public Health (MPH) comes with 3 Specializations: MPH – Epidemiology, MPH – Environmental and Occupational Health, MPH – Health Promotion and Prevention.

Why Should You Earn a Public Health Degree on Vigilearn

1. Boycott the traditional way of Learning and learn Online. Embrace the flexibility of our easy-to-use platform from anywhere and wherever you are.

2. You’ll never have to worry about high fees: With flexibility in payment, you can pay for courses per need as well as access various education loans and repayment options through our partner, Educollect.

3. Learn from a Prestigious University: Together with our prestigious partners, we are dedicated to ensuring the integrity and quality of tertiary education in Africa. In addition, we strive to develop top-notch students who can compete globally.

Ready to take that leap towards your future in Public Health? Applications are currently ongoing, visit https://vigilearn.com/

Not interested in Public Health? Other undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional courses are also available on Vigilearn. Click here https://vigilearn.com/programs to learn more.