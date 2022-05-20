PISI Integrated Services unveils Spin Lotto to reward customers – Omar Farouk Edewor

According to Omar Farouk Edewor, the Managing Director, PISI Integrated Services, in a bid to reward their customers for patronizing their platform, PISI Integrated Services, has come up with new promos Spin & Win & 5 Lotto, which allows millions of Nigerians across the country to win up to N200,000,000 daily!

Spin lotto is an SMS & USSD based lottery made up of two mobile lottery games, Spin & Win & 5 Lotto.

Spin & Win is an instant win game where players can win data, airtime and cash prizes instantly.

Whilst 5 Lotto is a number based lottery; players can win up to N 200,000,000 daily by picking 5 numbers from 1 to 56. If a player’s submission matches the winning numbers of the day they stand the chance to win cash prizes up to N 200,000,000!

All you have to do to participate in Spin Lotto’s daily and instant draws is to send the keywords for the different price points; by SMSing “DSLOTTO” to 20077 at N 50, SMSing “DSSPIN” to 20077 at N 50, SMSing “LOTTO50” to 20077 at N 50, SMSing “SPIN30” to 20077 at N 30, SMSing “SPIN50” to 20077 at N 50, SMSing “SPIN100” to 20077 at N 100, SMSing “LOTTO100” to 20077 at N 100 or by calling *20077#.

Spin Lotto ambassador, Cross stated that the promo is real and encouraged everyone to play in order to stand a chance of winning big.

Watch the ad explaining how to play the lottery & win with Spin Lotto. Spin Lotto is currently only available on MTN but shall be available across all networks shortly.

https://fb.watch/d5U5sHsTrV/

Speaking further, Cross added “all you need to win is a SIM card & with as little as N 30 you can win data, cash or airtime prizes. With N 50 you can win up to N 200,000,000! E choke o!!” he said.

The chairman of PISI Integrated Services, Tosin Obafemi; added, “You can renew your daily subscription for a better chance to win as the lucky winners are paid almost instantly. If you have an MTN number, you won’t want to miss the opportunity to spend as low as N 50 for a chance to win N 200,000,000 cash!,” he added.

You can follow spin lotto on Facebook, Instagram or visit their website.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/spinlotto/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spinlotto/

Website: https://spinlotto.com.ng