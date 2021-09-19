Palton Morgan achieves another milestone with Commissioning of Grenadines Resort, Abuja

Palton Morgan is committed to reinvent the model of luxury living in Nigeria. We deliver lifestyle projects and build thriving communities, says Nidal Turjman, Executive Director/Group COO.

Despite economic slowdown, some investors and developers still demonstrate resilience, creating exciting moments in the market through the delivery of products that are essentially in their own class.

Grenadines Homes, a subsidiary of Palton Morgan Holdings is one of the preferred property players in the Nigerian real estate sector who are known for aesthetic designs, lifestyles and thriving communities.

Speaking at the commissioning and apartment handover event of Grenadines Resorts, Katampe, Abuja, the Executive Director/Group Chief Operating Office, Mr. Nidal Turjman, said that Palton Morgan is committed to reinvent the model of luxury living in Nigeria.

He said Grenadines Homes delivers aspirational lifestyle focus on integrity, quality, and know-how with specific attention to details. Also mentioned that the dedication and hard work of our team member and confidence of our customers in the brand (Palton Morgan) is commendable. It gives us strength to perform even better. We achieved a big milestone today and there are more in the pipeline this year and next.

“We don’t just deliver regular properties, we deliver lifestyle and thriving communities. We want our customers to feel the real difference that they are not living in an isolated unit, they’re living in a community that has lifestyle and many amenities that bring them difference from other estates” he said.

We are working at a much faster speed on all our projects to deliver them on time. As we are determined to change the concept of luxury real estate in Nigeria, we are working 24/7 to achieve our dream to give Nigeria like what we have achieved in Dubai other international markets. We will deliver on our promise,” Mr. Turjman emphasized.

Some of the beneficiaries who attended the commissioning event and received their home keys were overwhelmed with the finishing quality, the available amenities, and the serenity of the gated resort.

Mr. Charles Fashola who received the keys to his home described the event as “a great day” and the finishing quality as top notch. He further said I see few developments got abandoned by some developers over the years, but Grenadines Homes exceeded his expectations with quality and timeline.

Mr. Fashola further said: “Palton Morgan surpassed my expectation. Sincerely you can compare these to so many other houses in estates around- it’s not because I am owning a house here, you can look at the of the estate and everybody is witnessing here. It’s not just that you read in the papers and so on, go round and see, they really surpassed my expectations, and I would certainly recommend Grenadines Homes by Palton Morgan to my friends anytime

Mr. Stephen in an interview after receiving his home keys, said he was happy that the developer lived up to his expectations.

“Grenadines Homes, a subsidiary of Palton Morgan, is one of the few companies in Nigeria I can tell you that has got good repute, when you give them your money you can go to bed knowing that they will deliver at a stipulated time.

In a short interview after receiving the keys to his apartment, Engineer Jude expressed his great satisfaction with the quality of work done. The engineer said Grenadines Homes met his expectation in terms of good workmanship. As an engineer, I think I can say they have done a good job, they have met my expectations to a large extent.”

The Grenadines Resort Katampe, which has 29 units of 4-bedroom duplexes and exciting features such as a mini water treatment plant, paved road network, streetlight, basketball court for sporting activities, a fitness center, a community pools for both adult and kids, two set of automatic power generators to provide alternative electricity, all within a fenced community strategically located and close to Next Shopping Complex.