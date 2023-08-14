Osun Osogbo Festival 2023: Goldberg shows unwavering support for Yoruba Culture

In line with its commitment to embracing the rich heritage and timeless traditions of the Yoruba community, Goldberg Lager has once again reinforced its support for the just-concluded Osun Osogbo Festival.

With a commitment to upholding and preserving the values and traditions of the Yoruba people, the brand was at the forefront of the annual festival, which was held on August 11, 2023, ensuring that participants were treated to a great time in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State.

During the festival, Osun devotees, masquerades, traditionalists, and royal fathers paid homage to the festival’s host, Ataoja of Osogboland, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, at the groove.

Starting from the revered Osun Grove and extending to the lively after-party, the attendees who gathered at the event were treated to a distinct representation of Yoruba culture. This cultural experience was seamlessly blended with entertainment, resulting in a delightful fusion of enjoyment and tradition.

The festival brings to the fore the values of excellence, teamwork, and reward for hard work, among others, which are all the tenets of Goldberg.

No doubt, the multitude of guests who thronged the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recognized Osun Osogbo Festival will not forget in a hurry the unique experience Goldberg Premium Lager Beer delivered.

Goldberg, an Omoluabi brand, extends its unwavering support to the Osun Osogbo Festival, underscoring its allegiance to preserving and cherishing cultural legacies.

Through its initiatives like Isedowo, which supports local artisans, and Ariya Omoluabi, a platform celebrating Yoruba musical talents, Goldberg actively nurtures and empowers the living legacy of Yoruba culture.

Commenting on Goldberg’s continued support for the Osun Osogbo festival, the Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg, Kunle Aroyehun, said, “Goldberg has enjoyed tremendous patronage by consumers in the Southwest region of Nigeria and indeed Osun. Hence, it was not out of place for the brand to identify with the people on such an auspicious occasion.”

“We have consistently demonstrated that we are an Omoluabi brand, and more than ever before, we are committed to upholding and preserving the values and traditions of the Yoruba people while serving as a custodian of the Omoluabi spirit,” Aroyehun added.

Throughout its history, Goldberg has consistently stood out as a prominent sponsor, renowned for its steadfast backing and promotion of the festival’s core principles.

Through sponsoring festivals, Goldberg remains committed to promoting the Omoluabi values of hard work and enjoyment while also taking it a notch higher by calling on consumers to take pride in their various professions and layer the same with excellence.

Across the different cities of the Southwest where festivals hold, Goldberg has been a major pillar of support, promoting Yoruba cultural values while also creating a strong and engaging message that reflects the ‘Omoluabi’ values that the Goldberg brand embodies.

The brand plays an active role in key Yorubaland festivities, including the Ojude Oba festival and the Olojo festival. These gatherings serve as platforms that amplify the eminence of Yoruba culture, a status that the brand further amplifies through its Eku Ise 2.0 campaign.

Goldberg remains committed to celebrating the Yoruba culture, upholding the ‘Omoluabi’ values of hard work and excellence, and will continue to fuel enjoyment among consumers.

Positioned as an advocate for responsible consumption, Goldberg Lager ensures that its participation in the Osun Osogbo festival harmonizes with its deep-seated commitment to social responsibility. The brand’s unwavering dedication to nurturing a secure and delightful festival experience is evident through its initiatives promoting responsible drinking.