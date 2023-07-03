Orange Academy names Lampe Omoyele as new provost

Orange Academy, Africa’s first practical school of Integrated Brand Experience and Idea Management, has announced the appointment of Lampe Omoyele as the new Provost of the institution.

Lampe Omoyele, Managing Director/CEO of Nitro121, is a seasoned business builder and Marketing expert with over 30 years of track record in managing brands and businesses across diverse industries and markets. He will officially assume this role in July 2023, succeeding Femi Odugbemi, a renowned filmmaker and storyteller.

Lampe Omoyele in his reaction to the appointment stated, “I am honoured to accept this additional role as Provost at Orange Academy having been a faculty and board member over the past 14 years, as it offers an opportunity to extend and intensify the impact the school has in building brand managers and storytellers that make a positive difference in the marketplace and society”.

The Spokesperson for Orange Academy, Femi Odukoya, added, “The board and management team of the Academy understand the significance of this position and have appointed Lampe Omoyele to continue the tradition of providing faculty and students with knowledge that are solutions-oriented.”

Orange Academy, known for its emphasis on resonating brand experiences through unique storytelling, aims to provide underpinning knowledge that drives solutions. For more information about the Academy’s programs, interested individuals can reach out via phone at 07064384235, 07045863980, send an email to info@cluborange.com, or visit the website at www.cluborangeng.com.