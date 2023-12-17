Optiva Capital Partners sponsors indigenous movie to number one spot in West Africa

In a truly commendable display of cultural support, Optiva Capital Partners, a renowned investment-immigration company, has emerged as one of the major sponsors of the groundbreaking indigenous movie, Afamefuna. This film, produced by Come On Naija, has captured the hearts and minds of audiences nationwide, and has achieved the remarkable feat of being the number one movie for the second consecutive weekend, proving its immense popularity.

Afamefuna, the first-ever feature-length movie centered around the Igbo Apprenticeship system, explores profound themes such as love, hard work, dedication, and loyalty. With its captivating storytelling, exceptional performances, and extraordinary production quality, the film has become a source of pride and celebration for the Igbo community, nollywood as an industry and for Nigerians as a whole.

Speaking about the partnership, the Chairman of Optiva Capital Partners, Mr. Franklin Nechi expressed his admiration for the movie and emphasized the importance of supporting projects that contribute to cultural preservation. He stated, “We are honored to be a part of Afamefuna, a movie that not only entertains but also educates and inspires. This film serves as a remarkable representation of Nigerian cultural heritage, and it is our privilege to support it. We believe that investing in such cultural projects is crucial to preserving our history and promoting diversity.” Optiva, an award- wining global brand, is recognised as the most reliable citizenship investment company out of Africa and boasts of thousands of high net worth individuals in its clientele.

The collaboration between Optiva Capital Partners and Come On Naija serves as a shining example of a private sector synergy across diverse industries. By partnering with the production company, Optiva is not only contributing to the success of Afamefuna but also nurturing a thriving creative ecosystem within Nigeria. This support stimulates economic growth by creating employment opportunities and attracting investment in the filmmaking industry.