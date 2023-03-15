Olumide Emmanuel hosts GREEB; Lagos biggest bootcamp for real estate startups, investors, stakeholders

Over 25 captains of industry cum technocrats with wits and business pedigrees are lined up to lead scores of participants to scale their niche in the real estate sector.

Industry leader, wealth coach and host of the Global Real Estate Executive Bootcamp (GREEB), Dr. Olumide Emmanuel, made this known recently in a press statement issued in Lagos, Nigeria.

He said the seven-day, fully-residential Bootcamp, billed to hold at the Sheraton Hotel, Lagos from July 3rd to 9th would offer participants a lifetime opportunity of intensive learning facilitated by a host of industry leaders.

The sessions are designed to cover varied areas of business insights with the intention of helping participants successfully start, manage and scale their real estate businesses, he explained.

In addition to this, GREEB offers participants the platform for high-powered, vertical and horizontal networking and collaboration with seasoned and grounded business owners in the real estate and allied sectors of the economy.

According to him, startups who pay to participate in GREEB would also enjoy one-year free mentorship, access to over N100million worth of inventory to take off, access to over N1million worth of training materials, and Lagos State 30years Master Plan Pack, among other benefits.

All inquiries on GREEB, an initiative of Common Sense Group, by Dr. Olumide Emmanuel should be made via www.olumideemmanuel.org/greeb

Or by reaching any of these lines: 08091447423, 08029074588.