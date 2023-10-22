Oladele Fajemirokun Foundation extends reach to students from diverse background

The Oladele Fajemirokun Foundation recently organized its annual back-to-school program with great success. This year, the Foundation extended its reach to Bethesda Home of the Blind and Akodo Local Government Primary School, ensuring that students from diverse backgrounds were not left behind.

Chief Oladele Fajemirokun, the visionary behind the Oladele Fajemirokun Foundation, pleasantly surprised the students at Bethesda Home of the Blind with his unexpected attendance. The esteemed philanthropist’s presence and his generous gestures brought immeasurable smiles to their faces.

Chief Fajemirokun generously paid the school fees for several disabled students, removing the financial burden that often hinders their access to education. Also, he donated laptops to several visually impaired students, recognizing the importance of technology as a catalyst for their success.

Through the back-to-school program, the Foundation also gifted students of Akodo Local Government Primary School with much-needed school bags, notebooks, and writing materials. This program brought relief and excitement to the students’ lives as they were also provided with food packages ahead of the new academic year.

The Oladele Fajemirokun Foundation remains committed to supporting educational initiatives and empowering students for a brighter future. The program not only provides tangible resources but also fosters a sense of optimism and motivation among the students, encouraging them to pursue their dreams and unlock their full potential.