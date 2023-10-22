  • Sunday, October 22, 2023
businessday logo

BusinessDay

Oladele Fajemirokun Foundation extends reach to students from diverse background

Sponsored Post

October 22, 2023

FF4226A1-802C-461A-9900-46A97ACF3C51

The Oladele Fajemirokun Foundation recently organized its annual back-to-school program with great success. This year, the Foundation extended its reach to Bethesda Home of the Blind and Akodo Local Government Primary School, ensuring that students from diverse backgrounds were not left behind.

R-L; Alhaji Babatunde Jose, Mr Kene Egbue, Chief Oladele Fajemirokun, Chief Mrs. Lawumi Fajemirokun, and the students of Bethesda Home Of The Blind.

Chief Oladele Fajemirokun, the visionary behind the Oladele Fajemirokun Foundation, pleasantly surprised the students at Bethesda Home of the Blind with his unexpected attendance. The esteemed philanthropist’s presence and his generous gestures brought immeasurable smiles to their faces.

Mr Kene Egbue, the Project Manager of Oladele Fajemirokun Foundation and a beneficiary student of Akodo Local Government Primary School.

Chief Fajemirokun generously paid the school fees for several disabled students, removing the financial burden that often hinders their access to education. Also, he donated laptops to several visually impaired students, recognizing the importance of technology as a catalyst for their success.

Volunteers of the Back To School Program, and the beneficiary students of Akodo Local Government Primary School.

Through the back-to-school program, the Foundation also gifted students of Akodo Local Government Primary School with much-needed school bags, notebooks, and writing materials. This program brought relief and excitement to the students’ lives as they were also provided with food packages ahead of the new academic year.

Mrs. Chioma Ohakwe, the proprietress of Bethesda Home of The Blind showed Chief Fajemirokun around the school. He is accompanied by Chief Mrs. Lawumi Fajemirokun, the executive director of Oladele Fajemirokun Foundation.

The Oladele Fajemirokun Foundation remains committed to supporting educational initiatives and empowering students for a brighter future. The program not only provides tangible resources but also fosters a sense of optimism and motivation among the students, encouraging them to pursue their dreams and unlock their full potential.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE