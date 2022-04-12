Octamile and Driveme.Ng partner to protect drivers, fleet operators and other vehicle owners

Today, we are excited to announce our partnership with Africa’s one-stop mobility technology company, DriveMe.NG. This partnership will enable the organisation to leverage Octamile’s Embedded Insurance APIs to curate and provide motor insurance, micro health insurance and other products for drivers, fleet operators and other vehicle owners on its platform.

The team at DriveMe.NG is committed to making mobility operations more affordable, accessible and safer. We believe our partnership is another opportunity for simplifying access to insurance across Africa and to show our partners continued ability to innovate for the growth of the logistics and mobility sector across Africa.

Speaking on the launch, Damilola Odunlade-Akeju, CEO and Founder of DriveMe.Ng says, “We are especially excited about this partnership with Octamile as it will improve access to insurance products for drivers in our network and customers we currently serve and plan to serve. We also intend to work together to develop unique products for the mobility and logistics industry across Africa.”

Octamile and DriveMe’s partnership aligns with the strategic goals of both companies as they both contribute to increasing the uptake of insurance and protecting drivers and vehicle owners from financial loss.

“At Octamile, one of our goals is to work closely with leaders in various sectors enabling them to leverage the power of our solutions to embed Insurance products into their operations and launch in-house Insurance programs. Our partnership with DriveMe.Ng will enable their customers access Insurance seamlessly, deepening penetration for our Insurance partners and the entire industry.” said Gbenro Dara, Founder and CEO of Octamile.

About DriveMe

DriveMe is a mobility technology company that provides access to verified and professional drivers; through a one-stop platform aggregating product and service providers within the mobility space across Africa.

www.DriveMe.ng

About Octamile Inc.

Octamile, is an Insurtech company simplifying acess to Insurance, to provide financial protection for Africans. They achieve this by enabling Insurance providers with the technology and data to distribute better, automate claims, improve customer experience, and increase portfolio profitability. www.octamile.com

Contact Information: Princewill Akuma – princewill.akuma@octamile.com – +2347018808080