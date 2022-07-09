NXT Talk: Traction + Collaboration – Key to Building Startups in Lagos

Traction and collaboration have been highlighted by experts as the key attributes for entrepreneurs and founders in Lagos to adopt to raise funding, build, and upscale their start-up businesses. This was revealed on the first edition of NXT Talk, a monthly Twitter Spaces session organised by SpaceNXT.

SpaceNXT is Union Bank’s fit-for-purpose co-creation hub aimed at encouraging open innovation and collaboration within the tech and innovation ecosystem, for emerging entrepreneurs, startups, and visionaries.The Twitter spaces session titled “Competition vs Collaboration: The Founder’s guide to building a startup in Lagos.” had Femi Awoniyi, Start-up Fund Manager, Google, as the guest. During his talk, he said the underlying driver in accessing funds for start-ups is thinking through what investors need.

He said: “One of the key things needed to make this happen is traction. This means the number of customers gotten, performance in the market and so on.”Femi further claimed that because of the need for traction in the market, start-ups need to find ways to collaborate.

At the simplest level, one of the reasons for competitors to cooperate can be to save costs and avoid duplication of effort. This is what he tagged as Co-opetition – the term for the blend of competition and cooperation.

According to Harvard Business Review, in its “The Rules of Co-opetition,” article, if a project is too big or too risky for one company to manage, collaboration may be the only option. “In other cases, one party may be better at doing A, while the other is better at B, therefore, it makes sense for them to come together so they can trade skills. And even if one party is better at A and the other has no better B to offer, it may still make sense to share A at the right price,” the article said.

On the other side, Awoniyi also talked about the common types of challenges an early-stage start-up faces apart from funding. He noted that “The most common challenge for start-ups is access to talent, depending on the stage of the business.” He went on to say that another area of support for start-ups is mentorship and guidance. “Guidance and mentorship are very essential for the growth of any start-up.”

In addition, Awoniyi said access to a conducive environment is paramount for the growth of any start-up. “This covers electricity, internet access, among other things that are important to the start-up ecosystem which is why a hub like SpaceNXT is neccessary.”Meanwhile, Olumide Awoniyi, a listener requested to know what SpaceNXT intends to achieve and how they can help the tech ecosystem in Nigeria. Responding to this question, Efunbolanle Hughes, Digital and innovation analyst, Union Bank, who moderated the Twitter space said SpaceNXT seeks to be a safe space for people in the start-up ecosystem.

Concluding, Hughes stated that SpaceNXT will see that access to mentorship, periodic training sessions and every other thing needed for successful collaboration with the tech ecosystem come to fruition.

