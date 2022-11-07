NPDC and NOFSL empower students to create sustainable communities through their community development initiatives

Education is the soul of any community to flourish. Humanity thrives when everyone gets an equal opportunity to get educated and the moment society starts understanding the value of holistic education, the world becomes a melting pot of hope, dreams, and boundless aspirations.

On 31st October 2022, Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) and Natural Oilfield Services Limited (NOFSL) organized an event at Tevoli Hotel, Eket, Akwa Ibom state. Educational and extra-curricular items including executive chairs and tables, standard football pitches were gifted to Community Secondary School, Iko Town, Onna Peoples High School, Abat, and standard volleyball courts were gifted to Okoromita Comprehensive Secondary School, Okoroete, Government Primary School, Ikonta/Obianga, Government Primary School, Iwofa, Methodist Central School, Ete, Government Secondary School Ibotio- Ndon and Oniong West Secondary School, Ikot- Edor, etc. at four local government areas namely Onna LGA, Ikot Abasi LGA, Mkpat- Enin LGA and Eastern Obolo LGA, Akwa Ibom state.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Ruth OmayenOke-Ojugo, Principal, Oniong West Secondary School, Ikot- Edor expressed her gratitude and she said, “The furniture given to the School will be of immense value and will boost the morale of our teachers. Our students who are inclined to sports will also benefit from the volleyball equipment given to the school as it will allow them to practice and thrive in the game”.

The event was interactive and there was an air of positivity as the students performed a powerful chorus and the teachers were truly inspiring with their words. Such events not only open up horizons but also give the participants a brand-new direction to think, act and prosper.

In his remarks, Group Captain (rtd)EteteEkpo, Base Manager, NOFSLcongratulated the recipients and stated that NPDC and NOFSL will continue to support them in their capacity by playing their part in the educational and non-educational development of the selected schools.

Strengthening the education system is at the heart of NPDC’s and NOFSL’s community development policies. They have also acted as educational advocates and have taken the responsibility to provide basic infrastructure, training programs, and capacity building for teachers and students and aim to drive quality education and sustainable development.