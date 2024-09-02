Nigerian Exporters Hub (NEXHUB) Appoints Mr. Babatunde Faleke as New Managing Director

NEXHUB is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Babatunde Faleke as the new Managing Director, effective immediately.

With over 32 years of experience in the export industry, Mr. Faleke has held several key positions at the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, including:

– Director, Export Development and Incentives

– Director, Market Access Department

– Director, Corporate Services Department

– Regional Coordinator, South-West Regional Office

Mr. Faleke’s extensive background and leadership skills make him a great asset to NEXHUB as we continue to innovate and expand our services in the export sector.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Faleke to the NEXHUB family,”

“His strategic vision will be instrumental in driving our growth.”

Please join us in welcoming Mr. Babatunde Faleke to NEXHUB.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Phone: 070 0093 3622

www.nigerianexportershub.com