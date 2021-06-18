Nigeria: The road map to sustainability

The Nigerian economy recorded another positive growth over the first quarter of 2021, marking the second consecutive quarter of expansion (+0.51% YoY) since the last recession (Q3- 2020: -3.62%).

Although the non-oil sector remained the major driver for overall growth, we highlight that the sector’s growth of 0.79% YoY was slower relative to the previous quarter (Q4 2020: 1.69% YoY).

The oil sector on the other hand contracted by 2.21% YoY (Q4 2020: -19.76% YoY) owing to a sustained decline in oil production. Specifically, average daily oil production declined by 0.35mbpd to 1.72mbpd, stemming from increased compliance with the OPEC+ production cut.

Headline inflation for the month of April moderated by 5bps to 18.12% YoY (March: 18.17% YoY). We highlight that this is the first decline after the 19 consecutive months of expansion.

Although food inflation was the major driver for the moderation (-23bps YoY to 22.72%), we believe pressure persists as security remains a major challenge in food-producing states within the federation.

Furthermore, FX illiquidity continues to remain a major concern and has been a major driver of the price of imported products.

