Nigeria crypto startup, Skye Wallet completes seed funding round to expand product offerings

Nigeria crypto startup, Skye Wallet has announced the completion of a successful seed fundraising of an undisclosed amount from a few angel investors and venture capitalists.

Launched (on Web, Android & iPhone) in April 2021 by Olawale Ajayi and Bamidele Ajayi, Skye Wallet is one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency platforms in Nigeria where people can convert their Cryptocurrency to Naira or Naira to Cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, Litecoin etc. Making it easy for anyone, anywhere in Nigeria to trade cryptocurrency instantly (Buy, Sell, Swap, Send, Receive, Store and Spend cryptocurrency in a minute) using mobile banking and automated P2P system.

The funding is to facilitate the expansion of their product offerings, improve service delivery and increase their team to continue to give their users which has seen nearly 50x increase in the third quarter of 2021 better and more convenient cryptocurrency trading experience.

According to Olawale Ajayi, the CEO of Skye Wallet, the platform was created having outmost Simplicity, Convenience, Security and Customer service in mind. Built on a culture of excellence and integrity.

He further stated that the two major factors responsible for the success so far is the simplicity of the platform, where newbies who have zero experience in cryptocurrency trading can easily Buy and Sell cryptocurrency in less than a minute and also a 24/7 customer support team via live chat always ready to assist users and ensure a super convenient user experience.

He also explained other key features which distinguish the platform from existing product in the Nigeria crypto space, stating that Skye Wallet users can transfer cryptocurrency using Emails and Phone numbers at zero network fee/charge, which is the first of its kind in the cryptocurrency space.

Interestingly, the co-founder Bamidele Ajayi revealed the platform was not only built to deliver convenient and hassle-free cryptocurrency trading service to users but also to help as many people as possible create a lifetime Passive Income channel through the referral program, by inviting friends/family to join Skye Wallet using their special referral code and earn 0.5% on the fees for every transaction they make for life.

With the successful completion of this funding series, analysts and industry enthusiasts believe there is much more to be expected from this platform as far as cryptocurrency trading in Nigeria and Africa at large is concerned.