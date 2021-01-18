New Year, New Investment Opportunities

The new year often brings resolutions to improve one’s health, to travel more of the world and to elevate one’s financial standing. For those looking to make a new investment or diversify their portfolio, there is a unique opportunity available on the island of Grenada, located in the eastern Caribbean Sea. The island nation, often referred to as the Spice Island, offers Nigerian investors the chance to secure a better future for themselves and their families, not to mention its friendly residents, high quality of life and stunning scenery. This chance comes in the form of a Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme.

Range Developments, an ultra-luxury resort developer and the only one in the region to have completed luxury 5-star CBI hotels, offers access to second citizenship via its CBI programme. By investing US $220,000 (through a limited partnership structure), plus associated fees in a government-approved real estate project, investors and their families are granted dual citizenship in Grenada, further allowing them to make an investment (suggested minimum amount is US $150,000) in the United States in exchange for residency, via the USA E2 visa application. Grenada is the only Caribbean citizenship by investment jurisdiction to offer this access, which also allows for visa exemption travel to approximately 140 countries, including the UK, Schengen Area, Russia, China and many others. Additionally, no visit to or residence on the island is required.

It is worth noting that only citizens of the countries that have an E-2 Treaty with the USA can be eligible for an E-2 visa and Grenada is one of them. What makes an E-2 investment even more attractive is that an investor can reside in the USA with his whole family (terms and conditions apply) where the children below 21 years old can obtain a US education at a reduced cost. The spouse of the investor can work anywhere in the USA after obtaining a work permit. An applicant may reside in the USA under the E2 visa for up to 122 days without the requirement to pay tax on his worldwide income.

Read Also: Reasons to Hedge Your Investments with Grenada Citizenship by Investment

One of the government-approved projects that qualifies for the programme, and Range Developments’ third in the Caribbean, is Six Senses La Sagesse, expected to be complete in late 2022. It is slated to feature one hundred luxury rooms and suites, oceanfront villas, spas, shops and watersports’ facilities. Six Senses is widely recognised as the industry leader in developing sustainable hotels and resorts, with a commitment to respect the local environment. Just 15 minutes from Grenada’s airport, the resort will be located on a beach named by The Sunday Times and The Telegraph as one of the Best Beaches in the Caribbean.

Investing in Six Senses La Sagesse means investing in a track record of success. Range Developments’ two previous projects in the Caribbean have garnered top accolades. The Park Hyatt St. Kitts was voted Best New Hotel in the Caribbean by CNN and Condé Nast Traveler recognised Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski on the island of Dominica as one of the Hottest New Hotel Openings in 2019.

“With increasingly tightened restrictions on immigration to the United States, CBI programmes may be the only option for Nigerians seeking a better life for their families,” said Mohammed Asaria, Managing Director and Board Member of Range Developments. “Our programme in Grenada offers swift processing, with benefits extending beyond the investor, to their close family members.”

Range Developments is the market leading investment and hospitality company, operating across the Eastern Caribbean. Projects by the resort developer have attracted over 1,800 investors and helped more than 4,000 of their family members gain second citizenship so far via its Citizenship by Investment programme. Range Developments is the only company that has a track record of delivery in the Citizenship by Investment sector with multiple completed projects.

Range Developments may be contacted on:

Email: info@rangedevelopments.com

Whats App: +971 52 732 4097

www.rangedevelopments.com