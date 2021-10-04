Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank Limited Acts on Its CSR for FRSC and others

Recently, a team comprising of the top executive management of Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank limited paid a courtesy visit to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Headquarters in Abuja.

It was a parley session geared at appreciating the outstanding works of the FRSC in keeping the Nigeria roads safe and to further booster existing banking relationship between the Bank and staff of the FRSC.

In the group photograph is the Bank’s team led by its Managing Director/CEO – Mr. Josh Oyebisi (MD/CEO) accompanied by Mr. Bukoye Ayoola (Chief Marketing Officer), Mr. Gbenga Adetola (Chief Legal Officer/Company Secretary), and Mr. Emmanuel Simon (Consumer Banking Officer). The FRSC team led by – ACM Oluwasusi Familioni (representing the Corp Marshal of FRSC – Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi) and flanked by Mr. M Isah, Mr. Omotayo and Mrs. Eche.

At the parley session, the Bank’s MD/CEO was able to reiterate the Bank’s commitment to providing quality and prompt banking services to the FRSC and its staff. He also mentioned that the Bank would continue to be in strategic partnership with the FRSC through its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives (CSRi) as recently demonstrated through donation of reflective safety jackets to the FRSC.

The MD/CEO assured the Bank’s commitment towards broadening its banking services to the FRSC and its entire staff country wide.

Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank Limited continues to prove its mettle and resource as one of the top microfinance banks set out to be a reckoning force in the Nigerian banking industry.

