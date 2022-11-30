Ms. Yemi Keri, Heckerbella Limited

The list of women in tech in Nigeria keeps growing with credible professionals who are making their mark in the industry. Yemi Keri, Chief Executive Officer of Heckerbella Limited, a technology transformation company, is one of Nigeria’s leading women.

Delivery Quality Services to Nigerians through Heckerbella

Ms. Yemi Keri, Chief Executive Officer, Heckerbella Ltd

She’s also the co-founder of Rising Tide Africa. This organisation is a women’s movement initiated with a vision to increase women’s participation in angel investing as an asset class and promote education, cross-border investing and investor-mentoring across Africa.

With over 22 years’ experience in the Information Technology and Telecommunications industries, Keri was the pioneer Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Edo State Directorate of Information Communications & Technology Agency (ICTA) and also the first female SAP Regional Manager for West Africa. She later moved to be the General Manager for Information Technology and Enterprise Systems for NATCOM Development and Investment Company Limited.

Established with a vision to be a leading Digital Transformation Company in Africa, Her company, Heckerbella, is making waves by improving the productivity of her clients by digitally transforming and integrating their processes to deliver excellent solutions and maximize their business potentials.

The company leverages on growth strategies that is specifically designed for individual clients’ needs, ensuring that product design & business solutions are fit for purpose & relevant to their operating environment.

Selling proposition of Heckerbella includes Creation and Innovation. Multi-stakeholder Relationship Building And using technology to resolve social issues and improve economic activities. They recommend and implement digital solutions after a meticulous gap analysis to determine the current state of the business. They also follow up with relevant analysis of the people, process, and technology that will guarantee business success.

Keri’s values include consistency, discipline, credible network, confidence, integrity and making sure to acquire the skills and competencies to compete an era of diversity and inclusion. These, she asserted has helped in no small measure to see her to the top in her career.

Keri projects that in the years ahead the company will deliver faster services at lower costs via seamless transactions and of course, cutting edge innovations in service delivery.