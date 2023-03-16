MKH top selling realtors

MKH Investment Limited, a top real estate development company in Lagos, celebrates its first batch of top realtors. The MKH Giants, as the company referred to them, expressed what it means to win.

This list was compiled by Dr Muibi Kehinde Hammed and his team. Dr. Muibi Kehinde Hammed is the chairman of MKH Group. He is an alumnus of the Enterprise Development Center of the Lagos Business School.

He had his BSc, and MSc, FCIML in Business Administration and Project Management respectively. For his major contribution to real estate, he received an Honorary Doctorate in Estate Management and Property Development from the European American University, Republic of Panama.

As a serial entrepreneur, he has vast experience in Business Administration, Project Management, Production, and Retail. He has received other certifications in Estate Development, Sales, and Facility Management from prestigious institutions including the London Business School in Finance.

Dr. Muibi K. Hammed is a passionate, dedicated, and value-driven professional in Nigeria. He has raised over 1000 investors in real estate in Nigeria and the diaspora. Mentoring over 500 people to achieve their goals in their favorite industries and successfully trained over 2,500 Realtors in Real Estate to become certified Realtors.

Name: Achodo Confidence

Company name: Eden Oasis Realty Limited

I am bridging the real estate ownership gap in Nigeria. My biggest achievement is making over a thousand happy homes and landowners. My experience working with MKH Properties has been phenomenal, smooth and seamless. MKH is absolutely reliable.

Name: Paga Beredugo

Company name: Your Real Realtor

As a realtor, I am bringing affordable properties to people who otherwise cannot afford them, helping people invest in prime properties that are safe and will guarantee high returns. I look forward to making a sale that makes the client so happy they want another. The happiness of my clients is my greatest achievement. However, I love the recognition and rewards and trips I have gotten so far.

Working with MKH Properties has been a wonderful experience. They are very good at what they do and reliable. Their response time is very fast as opposed to some other companies I have worked with and even my clients think so as well.

Name: Agbateyiniro Ajayi (aka Madamlandseller)

Company name: ANH Realtors and Investment Ltd

I provide real estate investment solutions to the average Nigerian.

My biggest achievement as a realtor is my ability to stay conscious and focused on my goals and vision despite the challenges. I am a work in progress and gradually contributing to providing financial solutions through real estate investment.

MKH as a business is another word for integrity. My experience as a partner with MKH properties is peace and confidence knowing that the products we offer are safe, and genuine with potential for value appreciation. Also, I believe in the MKH brand when it comes to delivery to my clients. Lastly, as a partner, I feel valued by the support and the reward system offered by MKH Properties.

Name: Awopetu Olateju Esther

Company name: TEE- Royal Homes

I am helping people to become landlords and house owners and educating people on profitable investments to make in the real estate sector.

My biggest achievement as a realtor is putting smiles on people’s faces as their dreams of becoming a house owner come to pass and watching their real estate investment yield reasonable returns in a short period.

Working with MKH Properties has been nothing short of satisfactory.

Name: Solomon Ibrahim

Company name: Soloproperty of Lagos

As a realtor, I am helping clients and investors to own GENUINE properties. My biggest achievement as a realtor is being able to give my clients and investors products that will give them higher ROI with peace of mind.

I have enjoyed working with MKH Properties. MKH is a brand that keeps to its word and that’s why we love the brand. We sell MKH products with full confidence.

Name: Owoyemi O Elizabeth

Company name: Dlizzproperties

I am helping my clients create generational wealth through their real estate investments both in Nigeria and in the diaspora. I have saved lots of investors from making the wrong real estate investment decisions, helping hundreds of families (home and abroad) realize their land/home ownership goals and increasing their ncome through owning real properties.

My biggest achievement as a realtor is making many individuals property owners. I strive to ensure my clients have peace of mind by being detail-oriented and ensuring a safe and profitable investment.

Over the years of partnership with MKH Investment, I can say that your investment is safe with the company and their integrity is one of the best

Name: Faith Oliver

Company Name: GetHomesProperties

I ventured into the real estate market out of the drive to provide exceptional services to home seekers and opportunities to ensure their financial freedom through real estate investments. I help Clients negotiate the best possible deals, and ensure all paperwork involved in their real estate transactions meet all legal requirements. I also help Clients make informed real estate decisions by being a part of their buying and selling journey.

As a licensed realtor, my biggest achievement is building a reliable and trusted brand over the years with clients who are loyal and appreciative of the commitment put into delivering top-notch service. I am also proud of the recognition I now enjoy within the industry. The awards and accolades have earned me a place on the prestigious real estate ranking list. It further goes to show my efforts are paying off.

Selling for MKH has been amazing – Their delivery has always been prompt; their lands are well titled and meet all legal requirements. But most importantly, they prioritize property development and allocations. It’s been refreshing how they keep clients updated with relevant information on product listings.

Name: Ruth Ademola

Company name: Vsquare properties

I am helping people become land/house owners in strategic and viable locations. My biggest achievement is that I am fast becoming a sought-after realtor and also delivering the right properties to my clients.

MKH Properties are the best in terms of delivering projects with quality materials to their clients. They also keep to their promises in taking care of their realtors, which is why we nickname them “Talk and Do”

Name: Damilola Isola (aka DammyDaRealtor)

Company Name: LeadPlus Concept

I am bridging the gap between genuine real estate developers and home seekers/investors. My biggest achievement as a realtor is meeting and surpassing clients’ expectations.

MKH staff are well-trained and cultured and the pace of work on their sites is also very commendable. I really enjoy working with them.

Name: Peter Twinnet

Company Name: Twinnetp Global

I am helping clients secure their future through Real Estate investments.

My biggest achievement as a realtor is assisting hundreds of Clients invest in real estate investment opportunities here in Lekki Lagos. In 3 years have grossed over N4Billion selling just Ibeju Lekki properties and won several awards, incentives and recognitions.

I just started promoting MKH properties this year, but am proud to say MKH has one of the best structured that helps our clients invest in Real Estate. My first estate sold is Wealthy Islet which is one of my best so far.

Name: Anusi Onyinyechi

Company name: Yechi Properties

I pride myself on my ability to provide exceptional customer service to my clients. From the inception, I am committed to understanding their unique needs and preferences, and I work tirelessly to ensure that they are satisfied with the entire real estate transaction process from start to finish. If it’s not a safe and profitable real estate investment, I do not even get myself or my clients involved.

My biggest achievement as a realtor has been helping families find their dream homes. In addition, I have been able to build a solid reputation for myself in the industry, which has led to more referrals and repeat business from satisfied clients.

As a realtor selling properties for MKH Investments, I can assure potential clients that they are getting top-quality property that is backed by a reputable developer. Overall, being a partner with MKH Investments has been a rewarding experience and I look forward to continuing to help families find their dream homes through this partnership.

Name: Ruth Chinenye Okorie

Company name: Unlimited Lifestyle Realtors

Beyond balancing the housing deficit in Nigeria, I’m helping to solve the complex process of buying or selling a property by providing my vast knowledge, expertise and network in the industry to facilitate a successful real estate transaction thereby making my clients wealthy & safe.

My Biggest achievement is making over 500 happy land & homeowners in Nigeria and the Diaspora. I’ve also been able to acquire properties for myself.

The integrity level is top-tier at MKH, a trait that is rare in our industry. You are are always sure of the safest investments with MKH Properties.

Name: Peter Oyedepo

Company: Sureland Realtors Ltd

I am helping my clients create wealth through real estate investment

My biggest achievement was being an award-winning realtor in 2022

Working with MKH Properties has been a wow experience. They are one of the best developers I’ve seen so far. Their customer service, security, and site engineer are awesome and I look forward to pushing the brand.

Name: Nnamdi Oguebie

Company: Andymooreproperties

As a realtor, I have become a solid bridge between major real estate developers and the vast populace who have a desire to become land owners either by acquisition for return on investment(ROI) or for long term ownership. My biggest achievement as a realtor is the trust I have built over the years whenever my brand name is mentioned.

Selling for the MKH brand has been an interesting experience where I have been able to learn new strategies. My clients are always filled with joy knowing that they just bought their properties from the best reputable company. MKH Properties always have the best properties in choice areas and they are always punctual in delivery of documents to their customers.

Name: Otungbade Bamidele

Company: Regal Homes.

One of the major problems that I solve as a realtor is creating trust between the client and the company. I help clients secure the best real estate deal rather than having to deal with the “omonile”. My biggest achievement is qualifying for car incentives, phones, trips to Dubai , Tanzania and more.

I personally will choose MKH over and over again because they are always available and easy to communicate with. Even the CEO is approachable and this makes negotiating and closing deals a seamless process.

Name: Oshilaja Aisha

I’m helping people achieve their dreams of becoming property owners and it has been a wonderful experience for me.

My biggest achievement is being able to learn something new every day, meeting new people and building productive relationships.

My experience working with MKH is not bad at all. I enjoy working with the company, its staff and they make the process easy for us realtors.

Name: Uche Ihebuzor

Company name: Symptra Properties Limited

As a realtor, I am bridging the trust issue gap between investors or buyers and sellers. I have had bad property deals in the past and also found out that trust and integrity are scarce in the industry.

My biggest achievement is that I have built a large network of clients who trust me even when we communicate mostly through virtual means. I am able to make an impact in the real estate sector, make money and also win some incentives like travelling out twice a year and winning a car.

I’m one of those realtors who ask a lot of questions before I get involved with any brand. I have heard a lot about the MKH brand. I find their customer service commendable, I have worked with several brands and I must say MKH and its staff stand out.

Name: Akarekwe Jacinta

Company: Janick Properties

By being a realtor, I help solve investors’ real estate pain points by providing profitable and genuine real estate investments. I also offer real estate advisory services to my clients to ensure they invest in real estate with EASE.

My biggest achievement is seeing my clients get value for their money.

Sincerely, I have enjoyed selling for the MKH brand. They are very transparent, from the CEO, Dr Kenny down to the staff. Their customer service is also excellent and I have come to trust the brand.

Name: Simi Dokun

Company: Property by Simi

I am helping real estate investors identify safe and secure platforms to invest in and grow their money. I have to be able to regain the trust of investors all over Nigeria.

My biggest achievement as a realtor is that I have been able to help a lot of Nigerians and even the non-Nigerians in the diaspora achieve their dream of owning tangible real estate in the country. I have also been able to gain the trust of investors from all walks of life.

Dealing with MKH investment has been an amazing experience. With them, I have helped my clients make well-informed decisions when it comes to investing in real estate. MKH has made the process so seamless and they take due diligence in developing infrastructural facilities that can stand the test of time.

Name: Ayodeji Oladimeji

Company: Yemsays Properties And Investment Limited.

By being a realtor, I am contributing to solving the problem of Nigeria’s housing deficit. I help people secure properties based on their budget and a flexible payment plan so they can become landlords/ houseowners.

My biggest achievement as a realtor is helping people turn their dreams of investing in real estate to reality. I guide my clients on making safe and profitable real estate investments and hearing their testimonials always makes me proud to be a realtor.

My experience selling for MKH has been a great one. MKH Properties always delivers, they don’t delay allocation and they are reliable. I have never had any issues marketing MKH products because they make the process so easy and transparent

Name: Maryjane Matthew

Company: Jane Global Properties

I’m helping change the narrative for those who think that they cannot own property until they are wealthy. I am helping them achieve their real estate goals by starting little. I’m also contributing to solving the housing problem we have here in Lagos.

My biggest achievement as a realtor is helping to achieve their real estate goals, to achieve their dream homes and also being able to own a property in Lagos as a realtor.

My experience working with MKH has been smooth and wonderful. Dr Kenny is a very friendly person with good communication skills so he’s always willing to listen.

Name: Amb. Amaju Itor

Company name: Lasgidi Properties 247

I am a certified realtor based in Lagos with adequate knowledge obtained from the Metropolitan School of Business and Management UK. As a realtor, I am helping to solve the housing deficit challenge that is predominant in Lagos due to its massive population by providing standard, quality and affordable lands/houses. I also help clients invest their money wisely as regards land banking in strategic locations where they can make good returns on investment.

My biggest achievement as a realtor is my clients’ satisfaction. It is one thing for a client to purchase a property, it’s another thing for them to get a property that they are satisfied with. I always look forward to the genuine smile and happiness on the faces of my clients when they purchase their property.

As a real estate brand, the company you are partnered with can either make or mar your business. This is why we associate with reputable real estate companies only with a track record of top-notch delivery. MKH has been a brand known for perfection, from good property titles to strategic locations and so on. Working with the company has been a blissful ride and I am definitely proud to be affiliated with MKH.