Mirror Homes Investment Limited launches Genesis Apartments with ground breaking ceremony

Samuel Momah, the founder of Mirror Homes Investment Limited, has announced a new co-own scheme at his real estate development firm. This new scheme aims to make real estate investment accessible to more investors, with the opportunity for them to own luxury apartments while earning generous returns.

With a minimum investment of one million naira (N1,000,000) and a maximum investment of twenty million naira (N20,000,000), investors can grow their wealth over a specified 12- or 18-month period with mouth-watering interest rates of 30% and 40%, respectively.

Investors can co-own a unit of Mirror Homes Investment Limited’s luxurious Genesis Apartments in Chevron Lekki, Lagos. They can enjoy the feeling of being a landlord for the specified period while earning up to 30% – 40% per annum in returns on their investment. This co-own scheme helps investors make their money work for them.

The Genesis Apartments provide affordable entry points for both first-time and existing investors, as well as a new address for home seekers. The apartments consist of 11 units of two-bedroom apartments and penthouse options with neoteric facilities that deliver with state-of-the-art finishing. The apartments are located in a gated and completely built-up secure estate in one of the most cherished locations of Lagos, Chevron Lekki, with a neighborhood of affluence.

The apartments feature a suspended (roof-top) swimming pool, 24/7 electricity, CCTV coverage and surveillance, a gym, ample parking space, security network, and a road network access to major landmarks. With an outright purchase, investors can own a two-bedroom apartment for N55,000,000 and a three-bedroom penthouse for N65,000,000. Flexible payment plans are available for up to 12 months.

The Ground Breaking Ceremony of Genesis Apartments holds on July 1st 2023, by 11am at Madam Juliana Close Off Chevron Drive, Lekki-Lagos

Momah believes that real estate investment remains a tested and trusted means of generating wealth, and Mirror Homes Investment Limited’s co-own scheme can help investors achieve their dreams.

Contact

Mirror Homes Investment Limited

0816 278 0442

www.mirrorhomesinvestmentsltd.com/

Instagram: @mirrorhomes

Linkedin: Mirror Homes

Facebook: @Mirrorhomesinvestmentltd