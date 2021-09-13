Meet the speakers of Bold Conversations by Veuve Clicquot

Bold by Veuve Clicquot is a program designed for more inclusion, more impact and more international visibility of audacious women. It is with this backdrop that Veuve Clicquot will be hosting the first edition of Bold Conversations in Nigeria. Bold Conversations hopes to give Nigerian women a global platform to showcase their impact, be more visible, and have their voices heard, as well as inspire future Nigerian female leaders to successfully embrace the spirit of boldness in navigating entrepreneurship.

Hosted by Michelle Dede, a renowned Nigerian television host and actor; Bold Conversations by Veuve Clicquot will feature 3 distinct panel conversations which have been brought about by key points from the first ever Veuve Clicquot Female Entrepreneurship Barometer Study for Nigeria. The panels will feature phenomenal Nigerian leaders; Andrew Alli, Group CEO, Southbridge Group, Adenrele Sonariwo, Founder, Rele Art Gallery, Eloho Omame, Co-Founder, FirstCheck Africa, Mo Abudu, Founder and CEO of Ebony Life Group, Nkemdilim Uwaje-Begho, Founder and Managing Director of Future Software Resources, Oyinade Osobajo, Head of Marketing for Moove Africa, Temi Marcella Awogboro, Founder, Magic Funds, Tosin Oshinowo, CEO of CMD Design Atelier and Olatowun Candide-Johnson, CEO and Founder of GAIA AFRICA.

ANDREW ALLI

Andrew Alli is a finance professional with over thirty years of experience, much of which is in financing infrastructure and energy projects in Africa. He is the CEO & Partner of Southbridge Group, a Pan-African financial services firm focused on Investment Banking and Sovereign advisory.

ADENRELE SONARIWO

Adenrele Sonariwo is a Nigerian entrepreneur and art curator. She is the founding director of the Rele Art Gallery and Rele Arts Foundation, which seek to promote contemporary art in Nigeria. She has been featured in global publications such as the Financial Times, The Art Review, Forbes Africa and Vogue.

ELOHO OMAME

Eloho is a mission-oriented business leader who believes that entrepreneurship, at scale, is the best tool for economic empowerment in developing markets. She is the co-founder of Firstcheck Africa and the Founding Managing Director of Endeavor in Nigeria.

MO ABUDU

Celebrated Nigerian filmmaker, broadcaster, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Mo Abudu, is the founder and CEO of Ebony Life, Africa’s first global black entertainment network. Mo is highly sought after for her in-depth knowledge on the African and Global creative industry.

NKEMDILIM UWAJE-BEGHO

Nkemdilim Begho is the founder and Managing Di­rector of one of Nigeria’s leading digital & technology solutions companies, Future Software Resources Limited. Her success is founded on a passion for driving innovative thinking, building a globally recognized technology brand and setting trends in the Nigerian Technology space.

OLATOWUN CANDIDE-JOHNSON

Olatowun Candide-Johnson is a Nigerian lawyer and business woman. Olatowun is the founder and CEO of GAIA AFRICA- Africa’s premier private business club dedicated to serving Africa’s top 5% of leading women.

OYINADE OSOBAJO

Oyinade Osobajo is an astute marketing professional with more than 15 years of experience and expertise in strategic brand marketing, consumer insights, and other numerous fields. She is the Marketing Manager of Moove Africa, the exclusive Uber fleet partner.

TEMI MARCELLA

Temi Marcella Awogboro is a leading investment professional and executive with over 15 years of experience in developed and growth markets across sectors, including technology, healthcare, and the financial services industry. She is the founder of Magic Fund and is currently the Executive Director of Evercare Hospital.

TOSIN OSHINOWO

Tosin Oshinowo is a leading Nigerian architect as well as a designer, creative entrepreneur, and founder of Ilé-Ilà, an internationally recognized furniture brand. Oshinowo is known for her socially responsive approach to architecture and urbanism and her exploration into the African identity in the modern context.

