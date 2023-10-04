Max strengthens commitment to reshape mobility in Africa and beyond with new leadership appointments

MAX, the leading mobility, and financial services subscription platform in Africa, announces the appointment of new executives to its global leadership team. The new appointments strengthen MAX’s position in the transport sector and advance its mission to reshape mobility in Africa and beyond.

Board Member, David Hoyme:

David Hoyme joins MAX’s Board of Directors, bringing deep industry knowledge and expertise. David leads MAX’s international growth and expansion across Africa. He also spearheads MAX’s electric mobility business, reinforcing the company’s dedication to sustainability and climate resilience.

Chief Operating Officer (COO), Tolulope Thomas:

Tolulope, a seasoned professional with 15 years of supply chain leadership experience, steps into the role of COO. Her decade-long journey at Jumia, including her role as CEO of Jumia Services and later CEO of Jumia Ghana, have equipped her to deliver profitability, efficiency, and product growth at MAX. Her leadership experience positions her to deliver operational excellence across all markets.

Director of Enterprise & Strategic Partnerships, Femi Akin-Laguda:

Femi Akin-Laguda, a proven expert in mobility scaleups, assumes a pivotal role as the Director of Enterprise & Strategic Partnerships. Femi’s expertise extends to recognizing and capitalizing on emerging opportunities within the mobility sector, a crucial asset for our growth ambitions. His strategic acumen, honed through years of experience with Bolt amongst others will be instrumental in forging key partnerships for MAX as well as positioning our company for robust international expansion.

General Manager (GM),Country Operations,Cameroon, Stephane Eboko:

Stephane Eboko, with over 16 years of experience in urban innovation and sustainability, becomes the new GM of operations in Cameroon. Stephane holds strong entrepreneurial and corporate experiences at the nexus of clean energy, mobility, and urban technology. He’s worked in fast-growing startups and multinationals in Africa and Europe. Before joining MAX, he was a Product Manager in the Mobility Division of TotalEnergies, where he launched new mobility business lines globally. His passion for sustainability and innovative thinking will propel MAX to new heights.

“We look forward to their valuable contributions in driving innovation and impact across Africa’s tech mobility sector,” said Adetayo Bamiduro, CEO/Co-founder of MAX.

About MAX:

MAX is a technology-enabled subscription platform that democratizes access to mobility and ﬁnancial support services. Founded in 2015, MAX empowers mobility entrepreneurs by providing a comprehensive suite of solutions that promote safe and affordable work while minimizing environmental impact. MAX also play a crucial role in bridging the credit gap by enabling mobility entrepreneurs to own income- generating assets, and establish a veriﬁable digital credit proﬁle.

Led by a team of MIT Alumni, including cofounders – Adetayo Bamiduro and Chinedu Azodo, MAX offers electric vehicles (EVs) and low emission vehicles (LEVs), swap stations, digital wallets, insurance and maintenance services to its customers through daily subscription payments.

MAX currently operates in 12 markets across Africa, providing supports to over 16,000 daily active drivers. MAX targets a market of 20 million mobility entrepreneurs in Africa’s

$200B mobility industry.

MAX is committed to building a more equitable and sustainable future for Africa.

