Making banking easy for young Africans – The story of CEO Edoka Idoko

OjirehPrime, a mobile-only banking platform, is making waves in the African financial sector with its commitment to delivering seamless, cost-effective, and customer-focused financial products tailored to the needs of young Africans. Founded in 2016 as an e-commerce business, the company transitioned into the fintech industry in 2018 with the launch of its prepaid card. In 2022, OjirehPrime made a significant leap into consumer banking by investing in Solid Allianze Microfinance Bank and launching its mobile app, attracting over a million downloads across Google, Apple, and Palm Stores.

OjirehPrime’s CEO, Edoka Idoko, is the driving force behind the company’s vision to become Africa’s global bank for the Gen Z demographic. He shared his perspective on the journey, saying, “We aim to empower young Africans by providing them with innovative banking solutions that cater to their everyday needs. Our mission is to become the preferred financial service provider for every young African globally.”

OjirehPrime stands out as a mobile banking platform with physical offices and an online presence. Clients can easily access its products and services by downloading the OjirehPrime mobile app from Google, Apple, or Palm Stores. The company offers free and fast bank transfers, innovative savings with competitive interest rates, and convenient bill payment options.

What sets OjirehPrime apart from its competitors is its commitment to providing a seamless banking experience, best-in-class customer service, and completely free banking services. The company leverages social platforms for effective marketing and targets a youthful audience, including millennials and Gen Z.

Last year, OjirehPrime raised $1,240,000, with former Interswitch board chairman Mr Adedotun Sulaiman leading the investment round. The company boasts a 70-person team working across various models, from full-time to hybrid and remote.

When asked about the key driving force behind becoming an entrepreneur, Edoka Idoko emphasized his vision for Africa, saying, “Our goal is to build the Africa we can be proud of.”

OjirehPrime has also received strategic support from the UK government and is headquartered in the UK. The company’s founder, Edoka Idoko, has an inspiring story of bootstrapping from humble beginnings, detailed in an article by Business Day.

Looking to the future, OjirehPrime aspires to become a true global bank for young Africans. Edoka Idoko shared his vision, saying, “Our inspiration and creative process revolve around becoming Africa’s global bank for the Gen Z demographic.”

As OjirehPrime continues to disrupt the African banking landscape with its innovative solutions and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, it is poised to redefine the banking experience for the younger generation across the continent.

For more Enquiry

Visit www.ojirehprime.com

+23419030072

Facebook: @ojirehprime

Twitter: @ojirehprime

Instagram: @ojirehprime