Last chance to win a BMW car in the TECNO WIN-A-CAR promo

Global smartphone leader TECNO is still looking for that one lucky SPARK customer that would walk away with the BMW car in the TECNO win-a-car promo.

TECNO has dramatically improved the quality of their devices over time, so the devices have now become the owners’ pride. Therefore to reward their loyalty, the customers can win a BMW car and other exciting prizes in the current win-a-car promo before the 10th of November, 2022.

The Spark 9 series is a range of contemporary smartphones released earlier this year, particularly the more recent Spark 9 Pro Sport edition. Not only is the smartphone stylish but it also comes with an intriguing back cover design created by Dreamworks, the official designer of BMW cars. In addition to the eye-catching outer features, the devices are equipped with a 50MP camera for quality photos and 128GB memory space paired with an octa-core processor to prevent lagging.

If you have forgotten the process involved or you do not know how you can be the lucky winner of the BMW, here is a reminder.

The offline customers just need to follow this process.

Purchase the TECNO SPARK 9T or SPARK 9 Pro, from any of the TECNO-approved retailers.

You’ll receive a raffle ticket that entitles you to participate in the local draw, where you join other winners of the TVs, microwaves, and other amazing prizes.

Make sure to accurately fill out your information on the ticket because it will be used for the draws.

At the end of the promotion, TECNO will hold a grand prize draw in which one lucky customer will walk away with a BMW.

Keep your ticket secure, and check our social media channels frequently for updates.

And if you are an online person you need not be afraid because to participate in this promotion, all you have to do is pay close attention to TECNO’s social media pages. Whether you are offline or online, the opportunity is the same for all. Begin to buy your favourite devices, and follow TECNO on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stand a chance of being the next BMW owner.