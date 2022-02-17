Landwey unveils project experience center to address challenges in home buying process

A real estate firm, Landwey Investment Limited, has initiated Nigeria’s first interstate real estate development model called ‘WeyFlex’ to provide homes for Nigerians across the country. The firm also launched a Project Experience Center, a state-of-the-art facility, to showcase

components and designs required for housing development.

Disclosed at the official launch of the new project model at the weekend, the firm said the project model, WeyFlex, is set to offer Nigerians the opportunity to own FlexVilla homes in over 20 locations nationwide, with a variety of design options to choose from, providing instant

modification to taste and standard whether for residential or investment purposes.

According to the firm, “Owing to several factors, many Nigerians, at home and in the diaspora struggle to find a home in their preferred locations.”

These factors often range from the rising cost of land purchase in metropolitan areas like Lagos, demand for quality countryside homes that meet all regulatory standards, ease of construction for those in the diaspora amongst others.

Speaking on the benefits of WeyFlex and the LandWey Project Experience Center in Nigeria, the Chief Executive Officer, LandWey, Olawale Ayilara, said, “WeyFlex was designed for ease and convenience, affording Nigerians, both home and abroad, control over where they want their next home to be, how they want it to look and when they want it delivered.”

He noted, “The LandWey Project Experience Center transcends boundaries and limitations to showcase the different structural designs, building types, e-brochures, interactive 3-D designs and other virtual experiences to ease the home buying process.