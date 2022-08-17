Kusnap celebrates two years of operations as leading free online marketplace in Nigeria

Kusnap, the foremost free online marketplace to buy and sell products and services, announced the launch of its platform in Nigeria in May 2020. Kusnap is getting ready to celebrate its third anniversary in 2023 as it has moved beyond the two-year mark.

It is worth noting that the company has delivered on its promises to Nigerians bordering on providing a convenient and secure way for local businesses and consumers to buy and sell items online. Kusnap’s platform is built on a proprietary technology that enables users to list, market, promote, and sell their products or services online. Importantly, Kusnap offers a wide range of categories for free including agriculture & foods, health & beauty, electronics & technology, automobiles, etc.

Without a doubt, an organization’s long-term viability always depends on its ability to overcome obstacles, accept change, and support progress and growth, if it hopes to continue offering consistent services for a long time. Kusnap, having experienced initial challenges, rises to become the top online marketplace in Nigeria, thereby adding to the growing e-commerce industry in the country.

Kusnap stands apart from the competition. Since its arrival, thousands of people around Nigeria are able to communicate with one another for free via a “Snap-to-sell and chat-to-buy” trading approach, promoting a user-friendly marketplace.

As part of Kusnap’s commitment to bringing people together for a common business goal, it has integrated features and options to sell numerous items across different categories.

Significantly, payments are directed by the users without any system interference, which is one of the reasons why thousands of users are truly in love with what Kusnap offers. In the coming weeks, Kusnap has planned to introduce an electronic payment gateway to widen the transaction choice of all users.

What this implies is that, in the case where users are in doubt about the buyers and sellers they are dealing with, they could resort to using the electronic payment option, where the money will be escrowed and released when transactions are completed (terms and conditions apply).

This is expected to boost the confidence of Kusnap’s customers. Those looking for commercial properties for rent and sale, or plots of land and houses to buy can check the Real Estate category.

Women and children are not left out as there is a “babies” category covering maternity and pregnancy, and also covering all child care and baby accessories. Kusnap also tackles the issue of unemployment as it provides the “jobs” category where you can find latest job vacancies and listings.

According to the CEO, Idorenyin Iwe, “Going forward, our vision is to become the largest cross border enabled e-commerce company in Africa, linking merchants and users to buy and sell products & services, especially in Nigeria.”

“To ensure freedom of trading, all transactions are managed and directed solely by users. The Kusnap platform also incorporates artificial intelligence to allow users to purchase items and services based on their specific brands and interests”. Idorenyin concluded.

Looking for an experience beyond normal buying and selling? make the most of your shopping experience on Kusnap, you may find the things you are looking for.

To get started, visit www.kusnap.com

