Knorr rewards 24 winners in 12 weeks with 500k each

The Knorr Nigeria unwrap and win consumer promo has ended on the 26th of October 2021, rewarding 24 consumers with a grand prize of N500,000 each while

over 21,000 consumers won instant gifts such as Microwaves, Blenders, Cooking Sets, Aprons, Chopping Boards, Umbrellas and much more.

Consumers were asked to submit empty wrappers of Knorr at redemption centres across the country for a chance to win instant gift items as well as the opportunity to

win the 500k weekly grand prize that two winners went home with weekly. The weekly live grand prize draw was held across different cities to the delight of

consumers. Some of the locations included Port-Harcourt, Enugu, Owerri, Ibadan, Lagos and Onitsha.

Mrs Fatobure of the winners of the 500,000 Naira grand prize, speaking about the promotion said, “Winning this promo has really changed my life. It came at a time

when the family was very broke. Now I can cater for the family and also buy more fish to expand my business”

Another winner, Mr Ikenna from Enugu couldn’t believe it when he got the call that he had won the cash prize of N500,000. “I have never received such good news before, especially from a promo. So when I confirmed it was true, I danced like David danced”, he said.

Through this promo, Knorr continues to show that it indeed brings flavour to people’s lives.

Knorr has been bringing flavour to people’s lives since 1838 and continues to do so today with the same dedication and passion. Our purpose is to inspire and make it

easy for people to cook and eat better through sustainable sourced products with rich flavour.