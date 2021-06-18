KFC opened its doors to the city of Port Harcourt

Last week, the leading fast-food brand, KFC Nigeria, opened its doors to the city of Port Harcourt at The Vineyard Shopping Centre – 88, Woji Road, New GRA. The new location is the latest in a long chain of KFC’s customer-driven restaurants.

KFC Nigeria began its operations in Lagos, Nigeria in December 2009; and has since been fulfilling its promise of delivering delicious meals to the giant of Africa through rapid expansion to every geopolitical zone.

In the last few years, KFC has gone from just a few restaurants in Lagos to several across Nigeria; and with the opening of this latest restaurant, has now made its home in the heart of the Niger Delta. This clearly demonstrates the brand’s unspoken creed: every Nigerian deserves a taste of the Colonel’s delicious chicken.

All crunchers within Port Harcourt and its environs will now be able to enjoy Colonel’s special recipes and special offerings all day, every day – at their regular convenience.

As with all other KFC restaurants, the Port Harcourt brand builds on familiar offerings, including its 5-in-1, Streetwise, and Yamiliciousmeals, elevating fast food into a truly extraordinary experience for people, families, and friends. KFC Port Harcourt will carry on the Brand’s proud tradition of operating great restaurants over many years, with longstanding excellence evident in everything that is served.

The Port Harcourt restaurant affords KFC the opportunity to serve even more Nigerians with the same quality and varieties of classic and appetizing KFC meals (all prepared fresh daily and directly on the premises).

Speaking to customers at the newly-opened restaurant, joy and excitement was palpable in their voices. They couldn’t stop talking about how happy they were to have the KFC experience as a norm and not just a one-off experience they have when they travel to other states.

KFC has also emphasized its unwavering commitment to public health and safety through the observance of strict safety measures and protocols. Thus, regular washing, sanitizing, and disinfecting of hands and surfaces are and will remain a part of the brand’s policy, for both employees and guests – who will also be mandated to wear masks before entering, and whilst within, the restaurant.

Customers within Port Harcourt and environs can now enjoy the Colonel’s special recipes via dine-in, takeaway and delivery, at The Vineyard Shopping Centre – 88, Woji Road, New GRA.