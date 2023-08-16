Justpromo: An E-commerce platform leveraging AI & CIM for branded merchandising

JustPromo, is a company poised to eliminate the Chinese whispers, in the curation, procurement and delivery of prints, gifts, promotional and corporate items.

Founded by Wande Durojaye, a seasoned 10+ years creative production specialist, a 2X founder and multi Business Excellence awardee, including the Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30, and 2 other amazingly talented individuals; Toluwalase Ogeroju-Bello, an 11+ years multidisciplinary Creative designer across corporate, non-governmental, advertising & marketing agencies, with strong understanding of design principles, user experience, branding strategies, visual and data visualization, and Sola Kolawole, a dedicated, results-driven system and cloud computing engineer with expertise in infrastructure management, system administration, network architecture, who over the last 6+ years have delivered innovative solutions that drive digital transformation.

JustPromo Leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Computer integrated manufacturing for Self Service, to digitally curate and produce marketing products and merchandizes for individuals and businesses.

This is necessary, to consolidate the highly fragmented production system, the inconsistency in production output, obsolete methods and ideologies, as well as the lack of a wide range of choices and the lack of capacity to deliver great quality in large quantities.

Their innovative systems and experienced team, manages the complexity associated with branding over 30,000 products monthly across 70 unique order

Website: www.justpromo.shop

Phone number: 2348098077777

Email: hello@justpromo.shop