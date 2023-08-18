Jomav Homes & properties Ltd unveils Paradise City: A fusion of elegance and innovation

Tales of enchantment often lead us to unexpected places – places where innovation dances with nature, and where history weaves its way into the fabric of contemporary living. One such place is Paradise City, an awe-inspiring creation by Jomav Homes & Properties Ltd that brings the essence of Birmingham to the heart of Abuja.

Paradise City, sprawling across carefully curated land opposite Navy Estate, Karshi, Abuja is a testament to the marriage between timeless beauty and modern sensibilities.

Available in 450sqm of prime real estate, Paradise City is set to be a jewel artfully designed to give residents an exotic experience.

“Our goal is to infuse Birmingham’s spirit into Abuja,” shares Engr. Segun Orimolade, the Head of Construction, reflecting on the harmony between two distinct worlds.

Within the estate, the harmony continues to unfold through a range of meticulously planned facilities. Immaculate road networks ease your journeys, while 24/7 electrification ensures that life hums along effortlessly. Every corner is illuminated by street lights, casting a magical glow that sets the stage for unforgettable moments. Thoughtfully designed drainage systems coexist with recreational spaces, creating a balanced ecosystem for residents to enjoy.

Adekola Matthew, Lead Brand & Corporate Communications, emphasizes the estate’s allure, saying, “Paradise City isn’t just an address; it’s a lifestyle.” This lifestyle revolves around convenience, where amenities are mere footsteps away. When adventure beckons, Abuja’s well-connected arteries pave the way for boundless exploration.

Jomav Homes & Properties Ltd, the visionary mind behind this masterpiece, stands tall with a subscriber base of over 7,000 individuals – both residents and investors alike. Their success story extends to other estate locations in Akure, Ondo, and Ado-Ekiti.

Paradise City isn’t just a development; it’s a narrative of possibility, where technology marries nature, where innovation nestles amid historic charm. As Jomav Homes & Properties Ltd shapes the future, Paradise City stands as an epitome of the extraordinary – a reminder that life can be both a grand adventure and a serene retreat.