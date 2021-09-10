Jadek Farms: Transforming the approach to agro businesses

Agriculture serves as the major source of income in a lot of countries as the world shifts gradually away from fossil fuels. With the most recent plunge in fuel price worldwide, Nigeria is diversifying its economy, from mono-culture and over-reliance on crude oil towards agriculture. Apart from the production of food and raw materials for the populace and growing industries, agriculture also offers employment to a very large percentage of the population. Figures from the World Bank and Ministry of agriculture reveal that about 60% of employed persons in Nigeria are in the agric sector thus making agriculture the single largest employer of labour in the country directly or indirectly.

As other major economic sectors within the country experienced major instability especially post Covid 19, a lot of people are in search of stable and safer spaces where their funds can be put to beneficial use and yield incomes without the fear of losing their capital. Agriculture has proven to be such; a reliable and profitable venture but that then begs the question of how those people with busy schedules or without experience can still benefit from the agric business.

JADEK FARMS AS PART OF THE SOLUTION

Jadek Farms is an agricultural business outfit that is focused on helping individuals and groups earn from agriculture without having to do the work by themselves. Jadek Farms is into cashew, yam and maize cultivation managed by their highly experienced team of experts to project, plant, harvest and sell products. Subscribers can own or lease farmlands depending on the chosen farm type and packages.

As an Agrictech company, Jadek Farms is amongst other things a farm aggregator positioned to increase the volume of agric production through increasing people’s participation in the agric space. The company is especially an answer to the prayers of Nigerians that are in search of a reputable Agrictech platform to invest their capital.

Read also: Farmers ask FG to support in repositioning coconut value chain

The CEO and founder, Mr Oluwakunle Akinwole, is sold on the belief that the Agric sector is a sustainable wealth-making venture capable of lifting Africa from poverty. In his own words, “the prosperity of Africa depends on Agriculture.” On this premise, Jadek Farms developed a system to partner with individuals or groups who are interested in funding farming. They help the partners to acquire farm lots in the Jadek Farm City, set up and manage the farm properties, and sell the produce after harvest to local and international buyers at the best prices.

As one of the fastest-growing digital agric business platforms in Nigeria today, Jadek Farms further supports local and subsistence farmers and surrounding villages where they have farm cities, like Ogbomosho in Oyo state, by giving them up to date information and pieces of training on current agronomic practices. Also, aside from using mechanized farming methods, the company empowers indigenous farmers in these areas employing them as local farmhands consequently boosting local

JADEK FARMS PROJECTS

In its formative years, Jadek Farms invested largely in experimenting and research. Having painstakingly gone through the entire process from planting to harvesting, processing, storage and retailing, also combining the latest information with current technology first for itself, Jadek Farms is able and confident to finally open its doors to partners. It employs its acquired wealth of experience and skills into scaling as it invites partners who stand to enjoy their expertise.

PRODUCTS AND INVESTMENTS PACKAGES

At first Jadek Farms began their journey with Cashew farming and trading (later intercropping with maize) before further expanding to yam cultivation. Farmers who have realized the potential of the Cashew nuts business in Nigeria have exponentially increased their worth by investing in cashew yet the benchmark it can reach and the enormous global demand for the cashew nut is not waning anytime soon. As for yam production, Nigeria is far from scratching the surface when it comes to exportation demand.

A partner can outrightly own at least one acre of cashew orchard in Jadek Farm city. The Cashew trees begin to fruit after three years and continue to produce yearly for the next 35 to 50 years. On the flip side, the yam packages include either a three-year lease of at least an acre of yam farm or also outright lifetime ownership.

Jadek Farms is currently looking to introduce other crops to the current catalogue in the nearest future. As soon as they pass the testing seasons, the new products and packages will be unveiled to their ardent partners and those who have heard of their good works will and want to leverage on their ability.