Is Media Mister a reliable social media service provider? My honest review

As of early 2023, there were more than 4.76 billion social media users worldwide. This equates to almost 60% of the world’s entire population, and the numbers are growing all the time. Initially devised purely for basic communication purposes, social media has become intrinsically woven into everything we do.

Both for businesses and individuals alike, social media provides the perfect platform to make big things happen. From high-profile brand marketing strategies to collecting ad revenues from videos, there’s huge potential in the world’s biggest social media platforms.

The issue is that with such ferocious competition, building a credible social media presence isn’t easy. You need to find a way to stand out from the crowd and to make your voice heard above the noise.

Precisely where, social media growth companies like Media Mister claim to be able to help. An established social proof seller with a solid track record, Media Mister offers a huge range of social media engagements spanning all major platforms.

In my Media Mister review, I set out to determine once and for all whether Media Mister really is worthy of your time, your trust, and your money.

What’s the Big Deal About Buying Social Media Engagements?

Social proof gives you the opportunity to fast-track your organic growth on any social network. When you think about it, the numbers really are everything.

Imagine having a YouTube channel or Instagram account stacked with astonishing content and steadily putting out new material. If you only have a handful of followers and rarely stack up more than a few dozen views, you’re not going to get very far. Worse still, the fact that you don’t look particularly popular or credible is not going to work in your favor.

Now, think of the same channel or account with 10,000 followers, coupled with content that routinely collects many thousands of views. It’s the same channel and the same content but exponentially more attractive and engaging. The more popular you look, the more likely you are to be taken seriously.

This is where the unique power and influence of social proof lies. The more social signals your channels, profiles, pages, and posts collect, the better. Competing against millions (if not billions) of other users, you need to look as legit as possible at a glance. It’s all in the numbers, which is precisely why so many people now buy social proof on a regular basis to give them an edge.

Get it right, and it can be a surprisingly safe, simple, and effective way to boost your performance on any social network. Let’s take a look at where Media Mister fits into all this.

Who is Media Mister?

Established in 2012, Media Mister has been specialising in high-quality engagement services for around 12 years. What makes the difference with Media Mister is the way in which they guarantee nothing but 100% real social signals from real people.

By sticking exclusively with authentic social proof delivered manually in the normal way, Media Mister claims its products are completely safe. Not to mention just as effective and beneficial as the real thing.

Something I had to put to the test for myself, which I did with an order of TikTok followers (which we’ll get into a little later).

Media Mister’s Services

You can order a broad range of services for multiple social media platforms at Media Mister. They cover all the world’s biggest networks and several niche platforms, with social signals that can be tailored to your needs (geo-targeted options, niche demographics, male/female followers, etc.).

For example, just a few of the platforms covered and the types of products you can pick up include the following:

• YouTube – Views, Subscribers, Likes, Shares, Watch Time Hours, Comments, Dislikes, and Favourites.

• Instagram – Followers, Likes, Views, Impressions, Saves, Mentions, Comments, Comment Replies, Profile Visits, Post Reach, and Story Poll Votes.

• Twitter – Followers, Retweets, Comments, Likes, Views, Poll Votes, and Impressions.

• TikTok – Followers, Comments, Likes, Shares, and Views.

• SoundCloud – Plays, Followers, Likes, Comments, Reposts

• And they offer Engagements for 53 other social media platforms as well.

The fact that Media Mister delivers social signals manually broadens their scope for customisation. You can write your own comments, choose exactly where you want your followers to be located, buy products to fulfil various networks’ monetisation requirements, and plenty more besides.

They also indicate on their website that bulk orders and bespoke requests can be directed to their customer support reps if you’re looking to buy something not covered by their standard line-up.

Media Mister Pricing

If Media Mister is genuinely handing out 100% authentic social signals, their prices are almost too good to be true.

For example, 1000 YouTube views will cost you just $16, while 250 real subscribers can be added to your YouTube channel for $46. Meanwhile, 500 followers for your Instagram page will set you back as little as $12, or you can pick up a full 10000 Instagram likes for just $47. Over on Twitter, 250 followers can be added to your account for $17, while a package of 50 likes is priced at an insanely low $3.

What’s important to remember here is how Media Mister back all sales with a full refund guarantee for the first 30 days. This would suggest that either they get the job done as promised or you get your money back. There’s also a 60-day retention warranty on all orders, covering anything that ‘drops’ during this time.

No free trials are available or samples of what’s on offer, but you can try them out with a paid package starting from as little as $2.

Even for this, you still get a full money-back guarantee, so there’s not a great deal on the line if things don’t turn out as planned.

How Did Media Mister Do When Put to the Test?

For my own Media Mister review, I ordered a package of 500 TikTok followers for my test account. I wanted to see if they’re as real as they say they are and what you can realistically expect these days for $20.

I chose a package of 500 followers from ‘Worldwide’ users – targeted options available included Brazil, Egypt, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and many more. I paid with a credit card, received an e-mail confirmation, and waited to see what happened next.

Media Mister indicated an approximate delivery time of 4 to 6 working days, but things initially started moving after around 11 hours. A handful of new followers appeared on my TikTok profile, followed by a steady stream or the course of the next couple of days. It was all wrapped up in around 72 hours, at which point I’d received 522 followers in total.

Under the microscope, Media Mister does indeed seem to be on point. Each of the followers’ profiles I examined looked to be legit, complete with a profile picture, evidence of recent activity, followers of their own, and so on. There was no indication of anything fake in the mix, and only a 4 of my bought followers unfollowed within the first few weeks. Not that this took me below the 500 threshold I ordered so I didn’t need to claim any back.

The followers’ Media Mister provided me with were real. Impossible to say which, as they looked real enough to me – nothing sketchy or concerning to report.

Buying followers isn’t the same as gaining organic followers, but those I bought interacted or engaged with my content.

Would I Recommend Media Mister?

The long and short of it is yes – I would personally recommend Media Mister to other social media users. Just as long as you have realistic expectations, it’s hard to see how you’d be disappointed.

500 TikTok followers for $20 is a bargain, whichever way you look at it. Plus, the fact that everything is covered by a full refund guarantee makes it a no-brainer. You either get what you pay for, or you get your money back – it really is as simple as that.

If in doubt, you can always direct your questions and concerns to the Media Mister support team before placing your order. But given how you can pick up a huge range of packages for $2.00 and still take home a full refund guarantee, chances are you’ll be happy with the way they do business.

FAQs

Is It Safe to Buy Social Media Engagements from Media Mister?

All signs point to a safe and reputable social proof specialist in Media Mister. They claim to offer 100% authentic social signals, and all orders are covered by a full refund guarantee. By sourcing products directly from real people with active and authentic accounts, the engagement products sold by Media Mister are identical to their organic equivalents.

Will Their Engagements Stick with My Account?

To ensure the best possible retention rate, Media Mister includes an initial refill warranty with all orders. If any of the products or services you buy decrease within the first 60 days, they will be replaced free of charge. However, most of the products you buy for your posts and pages will stay in place long-term.