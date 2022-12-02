Infinix Nigeria Opens Exclusive Stores Nationwide For Its Premium Customers

Constantly thinking of innovative ways to make the lives of their users stress free, Infinix Nigeria has opened several “Exclusive” walk-in stores in different locations nationwide.

For shoppers who are uneasy about sharing their payment information online and love to experience the smartphones first hand before purchasing, this exclusive store is for you.

With plans to have more exclusive walk-in stores, Infinix Nigeria is proud to announce that in the last two months, they have established exclusive walk-in stores in the following states: Kwara, Enugu, Edo, and Delta and two of such in Lagos state.

Speaking on the purpose of this, Kevin Olumese, Marketing Communications and Public Relations Manager, Infinix Nigeria, stated that the tech company wants to ensure that brand loyalists have a premium experience when purchasing any of their products.

He added that the exclusive stores are more relaxed and have dedicated promoters to inform all customers about their products and services. Being able to shop together in a physical store provides an experience that cannot be provided for if they were to purchase products online, he said.

Finally, he implored those living around the area to check out the Infinix exclusive store closest to them.

Below are the address for the walk-in stores across states:

For shoppers in Lagos state, they can either walk into Purch Exclusive Store 4 medical road, Computer village, Ikeja or Gosky Exclusive Bariga, 10 Tijani Ashonghon, Ilaje Bustop, Bariga.

Something Else, Exclusive Benin. 56, Airport road, Benin City is the store for those in Edo state and Fonemart Exclusive, Taiwo road, Ilorin for thos in Kwara state.

If you’ll love to get Infinix smartphones and others products in Delta, walk into their physical store at Rewjido Exclusive 1, Rewjido house opp gbagi Plaza, deco road, Warri and for those in Enugu, Plugz8 Exclusive Store 35 Okpara Avenue Enugu is the location.

What location do you want Infinix Nigeria to set up an exclusive store next?

For more information, visit Infinix on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.