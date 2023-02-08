Incite Enterprises Group announces Deborah Yemi-Oladayo as new MD

Incite Enterprises Group, the parent company of leading HR and Management consulting firm, Proten International and background verification company, 360 Verify Limited, has announced Deborah Yemi-Oladayo as its new Managing Director with effect from February 1st, 2023.

The announcement, which was made recently by the Group’s Founder, Ope Onaboye, indicates that, in her new position as MD, Deborah will be responsible for leading the execution of the Group’s strategic objectives, as well as managing day-to-day operations in line with it’s vision to deliver cutting-edge and transformational Management consulting solutions to individuals, organisations and government bodies.

Deborah’s promotion also comes on the heels of Ope’s decision to step aside from his role as Managing Director/CEO of the Group after 13 years of visionary leadership at the company’s helm of affairs, since its founding in the UK in 2010.

While commenting on her appointment, Ope stated; “My vision for Incite Enterprises was to become an institution which would thrive and succeed beyond my involvement and direct leadership. It is, therefore, an honour to announce that I will be stepping aside from my role as the Managing Director/CEO at Incite Enterprises Group and handing over to Deborah Yemi-Oladayo who will resume as the Managing Director at Incite Enterprises Group (Proten International and 360 Verify), effective from 1st February 2023.” “Deborah has been leading both organisations since the past 12 months and has demonstrated a great ability to deliver results and achieve stability. I will also be taking on the role of Founder/Chairman of the organisation, providing guidance and support to the management and leadership team”, he further concluded.

– Meet the New MD

Deborah Yemi-Oladayo has a vast wealth of experience in Recruitment, Employee Relations, Strategic HR Management, Performance Management amongst other key HR functions. She has a Master’s Degree in Employment and Labour Studies from the University of Lagos, an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), a certificate in Organizational Leadership from Harvard Business School and currently completing a professional certification in Strategy and Planning from Lagos Business School.

She joined Incite Enterprises (Proten International) in 2019 as an HR Business Partner, was promoted to manage the firm’s HR Advisory services and later became the HR Manager. In 2022, she was further promoted to drive the company’s strategic operations as Senior Manager, Operations & Strategy and has since then, steered the firm successfully through several phases of organisational development. Her appointment as MD, therefore, comes as a testament to her meteoric career growth.

In her first words as MD, Deborah stated; “It is indeed an honour and privilege to be given the opportunity to lead this great organisation as its new MD. I’d like to thank our Founder for this esteemed opportunity to serve. With the support of our board, management team, clients, partners and other stakeholders, I look forward to driving continued multi-faceted growth for Proten International and 360 Verify Limited.”

For more information, please contact:

Ronald Adimoha

Manager, Marketing and Communications

Proten International

r.adimoha@protenintl.com

+234 907 049 5447