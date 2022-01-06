ICYMI – Cardtonic’s new and improved gift card app is here

Cardtonic recently launched its new app on the 7th of December, 2021 and it was highly welcomed. There was a brief campaign on social media prior to this day, regarding the launch as it required some downtime.

Talking to a representative from Cardtonic, he said:

“Over the year, we’ve offered a penny for the thoughts of our customers, gathered opinions, went back to the drawing board to burn the midnight oil. We were able to curate customer feedbacks and designed a product that meets the satisfaction of a larger percentage of users. It was a tedious process that took months to be completed. We are still working hard to make even more changes, because asides being the best site to sell gift cards in Nigeria, our major goal is to make the end users happy”.

In regards to feedback on the new launch from some of the users, it appears the new launch greatly fulfilled its purpose. Here are some of the feedbacks:

Izaac from PLAYSTORE said: “Although their previous app was very enjoyable, I had no issue with it. When I saw the new update, I thought it wouldn’t matter, but on opening it, I was impressed, Cardtonic will not stop impressing us.”

Maxis from APPSTORE said: “OMG!!! .. I got a message from cardtonic in my gmail and when I opened it, I saw that there’s a new update so I updated the app. On opening it, what I saw was mind-blowing. The fact that live chat is now inside the app is a big relief. Kudos to the team”

Kolapo from INSTAGRAM said: “I want to thank the entire Cardtonic team. for listening to our feedback. The latest upgrade has made you guys more efficient in your service. Kudos to you all… Your customer service is better, well done! ”.

It’s easy to conclude that the new update was long overdue, and now that we have it, it’s one of the best ways to end 2021.

The representative also mentioned some extra points that users need to take note of in order not to have any issues with the new system.

It was stated that all smartphone users need to update the mobile app to have access to the new system. Security has also been amped up, now, users will need to set a withdrawal pin in order to protect their withdrawals.

The Cardtonic team concluded that they believe the new app is more enjoyable, but they are also on the lookout for more feedbacks and implementing new functionalities to satisfy a bigger audience.

Nonetheless, the help center is always available for users who are willing to submit feedback.

PRODUCT LINKS

PLAYSTORE: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cardtonic.app

APPSTORE: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/cardtonic-sell-gift-cards/id1548466084

WEBSITE: https://cardtonic.com

HELP CENTER: https://help.cardtonic.com

EMAIL: Suppoer@cardtonic.com