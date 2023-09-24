Ibeju-Lekki’s road renovation amplifies real estate opportunities

The recent overhaul of the roads in Ibeju-Lekki stands as a testament to the transformative steps being taken in this thriving Lagos enclave. This significant upgrade not only boosts the region’s accessibility but also amplifies its allure for prospective investors.

Ibeju-Lekki, particularly the Aiyetoro scheme, is at the forefront of this developmental surge, and for a good reason. It houses the newly established international airport, underscoring its strategic importance. For those seeking lucrative real estate ventures in Lagos, this area is rapidly shaping up to be an investment hotspot.

Spotlight on ITUNU Residential Estate

In line with the region’s growth, the ITUNU Residential Estate is drawing significant attention. After much anticipation, the property market is abuzz with the news of its sales reopening. Nestled in Aiyetoro, Ibeju-Lekki, the ITUNU Residential Estate is one of the most sought-after site and service building projects.

Plot Sizes & Pricing

300sqm is priced at N17 million

500sqm is available for N28 million

A flexible payment plan is also on offer. With an initial deposit of N5 million, interested parties can seamlessly spread the remaining balance over a stipulated period, as outlined in the sales contract.

Connect with Goodlyheritage Properties

For those who wish to delve deeper or make inquiries, Goodlyheritage Properties is available across multiple platforms:

