How Godart is positioned to upscale businesses in Nigeria

The e-commerce market in Nigeria has experienced exponential growth in all ramifications, spurred by two inevitable circumstances –increased network coverage and the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic. Data extracted from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) estimates mobile network coverage to be at a staggering 103%, on the basis of a population size pegged at 198 million. On the other hand, COVID-19 forced many businesses to re-think their modus operandi, especially for Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs), as more and more businesses rapidly adjusted to the “new normal.” Therefore, e-commerce came to the fore, with the aim of improving and indeed, sustaining quality business models for many entrepreneurs.

Riding on the waves of these recent developments in the country, GODART was birthed by an ingenious team of four Madumere Uchenna, Michael Patrick, Egbo Onyekachi, and Joel Tissan. With an understanding that the e-commerce industry in Nigeria is “the new oil” of the economy, -boasting a whooping estimated valuation of $12 billion USD- GODART has come to unlock the potentials of the e-commerce industry, seamlessly merging customers, business owners and logistics services in a platform that aims at becoming Nigeria’s foremost one-stop platform for all e-commerce activities.

Speaking on the brand, the founders noted: “We used to run a Thrift business, which had real time logistics as a major issue. For example, if I need to ship shoes to Yaba, and I don’t reach out to Logistics companies prior, that delivery would be done the next day. The above happened, simply because I couldn’t request for a dispatch rider to get some items immediately. Same for other business owners, hence, our solution. GODART app provides a meeting platform for Riders, Customers, and Merchants across Lagos. Riders can accept or decline deliveries through our Dispatch hailing service. Customers can hail the nearest dispatch rider based on the customer’s location, as well as order items from the merchant store on the app. Merchants can sell their products and the app hails the nearest dispatch rider for the delivery of the item. And of course, we also create an efficient way for both small and big businesses to comfortably manage their businesses from their phones.”

GODART is strategically positioned to upscale businesses in Nigeria by providing a sustainable model that results in a win-win for all parties involved. For instance, GODART provides greater awareness and visibility for merchants to advertise their goods. Through it’s easy-to-access platform, GODART drives traffic to the merchants, which in turn, provides for enhanced brand awareness and, in the end, high customer loyalty. Thus, scalability is assured through this platform, as businesses can easily meet the current market demands and the requirements of the consumers.

GODART provides a high level of efficiency in supply chain management, leading to reduced inventory, as well as labour costs. With its efficient automation of check-out, payments, and other types of operational costs, GODART assures its users of reduced costs and significant gains. Also, there is a significant decrease in cost, as costs such as costs of marketing, sales and even distribution are significantly reduced.

Finally, the rise of e-commerce has also led to an ever-increasing demand for customer satisfaction through real-time deliveries of goods. The dynamics of the supply chain have dramatically shifted from the traditional long-haul delivery to just-in-time (JIT) deliveries. This, therefore, has had an impact on the relevance of logistics services in the e-commerce industry.

Thus, by enabling veritable logistics services to access the platform, GODART offers a combination of flexibility, convenience and competitive pricing.

To sign up on the platform, both merchants and logistics companies can download the GODART app from the Apple store or the Google Play Store. For individuals that are willing to become a

GODART driver and earn money, all that are required include:

● Download the app from either the Apple or Google Play Store.

● Complete your signup and registration.

● Accept your order and take the first trip.

Simple, yet rewarding steps for your business to thrive!

