How Does Big Eyes Coin Stack Up Against Big Boys Like BTC and XRP?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a relatively new cryptocurrency, is already making waves in the tranquil ocean of the crypto world. The cat-themed meme coin has become the talk of the town as it has raised more than a staggering $24 million until Stage 11 of its pre-launch sales.

Due to huge interest, experts have already started talking about Big Eyes Coin. While cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (Ether), Ripple (XRP), etc., still lead the roost, new entrants like Big Eyes Coin are setting the stage on fire and making for a competitive crypto market in the future.

A Combined Look

Let’s see how Big Eyes Coin stacks up against the big players like Bitcoin and Ripple. First, let’s take a quick look at the three cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin Bates The Competition

Bitcoin needs no introduction when it comes to crypto trading. Bitcoin, the first of its kind, was created in 2009 and is currently the most established cryptocurrency in the world. Since it operates on a decentralized network, it is not controlled or regulated by any government or financial authority.

Ripple – Surfing The Wave

Ever since its inception in 2012, Ripple has made a name for itself as one of the best cryptocurrencies. It was launched with the aim to facilitate cross-border payments and improve the efficiency of the global financial system. Unlike Bitcoin, Ripple operates on a centralized network and hence it is controlled and regulated by a central authority.

Big Eyes Coin Announces Extension To Presale

Big Eyes Coin, as mentioned above, is still in its pre-launch phase. It aims to provide a combination of features offered by both Bitcoin and Ripple. Big Eyes Coin operates on a decentralized network like Bitcoin but is more suitable for international payments like Ripple due to many other features.

Market Capitalization

In terms of market capitalization, Bitcoin and Ripple are the largest cryptocurrencies, with market caps of over $900 billion and $20 billion, respectively. Big Eyes Coin, on the other hand, has a much smaller market cap of around $500 million, which is still significant, given its recent creation.

Transaction Speed and Cost

Transaction speed and cost are the two leading factors that have made cryptocurrencies an option against the existing financial systems. The traditional financial systems are slow and costly, which created the need for a fast and cost-effective alternative like cryptocurrencies.

Talking about transaction speed and cost, Ripple tops the ladder as it can process thousands of transactions per second. It is also much cheaper than both Big Eyes Coin and Bitcoin when it comes to transaction costs. Ripple has the advantage of operating on a centralized network that gives it the power to process transactions quickly and at a low cost. Big Eyes Coin isn’t far behind as it operates on a hybrid network that allows it to offer faster and cheaper transactions compared to Bitcoin.

Level of Security and Privacy

Security and privacy have always set Big Eyes Coin, Bitcoin, and Ripple apart from the rest. Both Big Eyes and Bitcoin operate on decentralized networks, which means they are a lot less vulnerable to cyberbullies.

On the flip side, Ripple uses a centralized network which makes it more vulnerable to cyberattackers and other related security breaches. Ripple has recently taken some stringent measures to beef up its security and started using encryption and other similar initiatives to improve the security of its network.

Adoption Level

Another important factor to take into account is the adoption level of each cryptocurrency. Bitcoin is by far the most widely adopted cryptocurrency, with a large and growing number of users accepting it as a form of payment. Ripple is also widely used for cross-border payments, particularly by financial institutions and banks.

Big Eyes Coin, on the other hand, is still in its early stages of adoption, but it has the potential to grow quickly, which is already evident with its impressive presale numbers.

Big Eyes Declares Much Wanted Extension To Presale

Big Eyes Coin is flying off the shelf in a crazy rally that has already surmounted to $24 million and there is no stopping in sight.

Bitcoin and Ripple enjoy the advantage of starting their journeys much earlier than Big Eyes Coin. However, the innovative features and a focus on providing its users with unbeatable security and privacy is likely to take Big Eyes Coin to places. Big Eyes Coin might be a new player but it has what it takes to stack up against the big boys, Bitcoin and Ripple.

