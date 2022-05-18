How business bank, Prospa is helping Cross Grow his Sports Nutrition Brand

Prospa is a business account for managing your banking and business. Whether you’re a start-up, small or large business, they’re rewriting the rules of business so every entrepreneur can grow and prosper.

Open a business account in 5 minutes

Starting his business, Cross knew the importance of having a business bank account and sought to open one but quickly realized how difficult it could be – the bank queues and paperwork sometimes involved in the process.

When he discovered Prospa, he opened a business account with ease.

“When I first started my business, it was so difficult for me to open a business bank account until I discovered Prospa. 5 minutes later I had a business account, Boom!”

“No queuing in the bank, no printing documents, no time wasting. This was the best procedure I could ever ask for.”

Prospa lets you open a business bank account in only 5 minutes and you get to do it from the comfort of your mobile device without any bank visits or paperwork.

Get a Webstore to reach more customers

Prospa gives you a Webstore to reach your customers anywhere they are. You can upload your products, add prices and share your Webstore link with customers. You can even add your Webstore link on your business social media pages.

Cross set up his Webstore in minutes and ever since then he’s been selling out faster. “I never expected it to be this fast and easy to have my own online store.”

Customers can shop directly through your Westore link and all the money goes straight into your Prospa account. You instantly get notified when a customer places an order so, no missing out on anything.

Get all the business tools you need to succeed

The Prospa business banking app is packed with amazing tools to help you start, grow and scale your business. A hub for all your business tools, Prospa lets you easily send out customized invoices, virtual receipts, create sub accounts to segment your business finances, salary automation, inventory management, bookkeeping, business registration and so much more. All of these help you manage your day-to-day business operations more efficiently; save time, reduce admin and focus on core business operations.

“I can access tools to manage my business wherever I am in the world. It’s been amazing and very very helpful.”

Prospa also integrates to QuickBooks, Waveapps, Zapier and Sage.

What are you waiting for?

Banking with Prospa is giving businesses the power, tools and resources they need to move forward. Signing up to Prospa is quick and easy, and their banking services are not something you’ll find anywhere else.

SPONSORED